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7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
The Boat
7.1
The Boat
, 1921
The Boat
USA / Short, Comedy, Family / 18+
About
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7.1
Synopsis
Buster and his family go on a voyage on his homemade boat that proves to be one disaster after another.
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Cast
Edward F. Cline
SOS Receiver
Buster Keaton
The Boat Builder
Sybil Seely
The Boat Builder's Wife
Director
Edward F. Cline
,
Buster Keaton
Writer
Buster Keaton
,
Edward F. Cline
Composer
Robert Israel
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
26 minutes
Production year
1921
World premiere
10 November 1921
Release date
10 November 1921
USA
Production
First National Pictures
Also known as
The Boat, La barca, A csónak, Buster merenkulkijana, El barco, Frigo capitaine au long cours, Frigo v člne, I varka, Łódź, Til Søs, Wasser hat keine Balken, Η βάρκα, Лодка, Der verrückte Boot-Ingenieur, 더 보트, キートンの船出（漂流）, Söndagsseglaren
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 1 September 2021
Quotes
SOS Receiver
Who is it?
The Boat Builder
Damfino.
SOS Receiver
Neither do I!
Showtimes
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