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Poster of The Boat
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Boat
7.1

The Boat

, 1921
The Boat
USA / Short, Comedy, Family / 18+
Poster of The Boat
7.1

Synopsis

Buster and his family go on a voyage on his homemade boat that proves to be one disaster after another.

Cast

Edward F. Cline
SOS Receiver
Buster Keaton
Buster Keaton
The Boat Builder
Sybil Seely
The Boat Builder's Wife
Director Edward F. Cline, Buster Keaton
Writer Buster Keaton, Edward F. Cline
Composer Robert Israel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 26 minutes
Production year 1921
World premiere 10 November 1921
Release date
10 November 1921 USA
Production First National Pictures
Also known as
The Boat, La barca, A csónak, Buster merenkulkijana, El barco, Frigo capitaine au long cours, Frigo v člne, I varka, Łódź, Til Søs, Wasser hat keine Balken, Η βάρκα, Лодка, Der verrückte Boot-Ingenieur, 더 보트, キートンの船出（漂流）, Söndagsseglaren

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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