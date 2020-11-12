Vredens dag, Day of Wrath, Dies irae, A harag napja, Dan gnjeva, De dag des oordeels, Dia de Cólera, Dias de Ira, Dzień gniewu, El día de la ira, Gazap Günü, Jour de colère, Meres orgis, Tag der Rache, Vihan päivä, День гнева, День гніву, Денят на гнева, 怒りの日, Ngày Thịnh Nộ, 분노의 날, Ημέρες Οργής, 愤怒的日子
Film rating
8.1
Rate10 votes
8IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
Anne PedersdotterI see through my tears, but no one comes to wipe them away.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.