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Poster of Day of Wrath
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Day of Wrath
8.1

Day of Wrath

, 1943
Vredens dag
Denmark / Drama / 18+
Poster of Day of Wrath
8.1

Cast

Kirsten Andreasen
Sigurd Berg
Harald Holst
Albert Høeberg
The Bishop
Emanuel Jørgensen
Thorkild Roose
Rev. Absalon Pederssøn
Lisbeth Movin
Anne Pedersdotter (Absalon's second wife)
Sigrid Neiiendam
Merete (Absalon's mother)
Sophie Knudsen
Preben Lerdorff Rye
Martin (Absalon's son from first marriage)
Director Carl Theodor Dreyer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1943
World premiere 13 September 1943
Release date
13 September 1943 Denmark
17 January 1947 Finland
16 April 1947 France
2 October 2025 Greece
10 October 1958 Italy T
2 October 1944 Norway
2 February 1948 Sweden
24 April 1948 USA
Production Palladium
Also known as
Vredens dag, Day of Wrath, Dies irae, A harag napja, Dan gnjeva, De dag des oordeels, Dia de Cólera, Dias de Ira, Dzień gniewu, El día de la ira, Gazap Günü, Jour de colère, Meres orgis, Tag der Rache, Vihan päivä, День гнева, День гніву, Денят на гнева, 怒りの日, Ngày Thịnh Nộ, 분노의 날, Ημέρες Οργής, 愤怒的日子

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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