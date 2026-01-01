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Poster of A Bill of Divorcement
6.5
Kinoafisha Films A Bill of Divorcement
6.5

A Bill of Divorcement

, 1932
A Bill of Divorcement
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of A Bill of Divorcement
6.5

Synopsis

A man, Hilary Fairfield returns home after fifteen years in a mental asylum. However, he finds things are not the way they were when he left.

Cast

John Barrymore
Hilary Fairfield
Billie Burke
Margaret
David Manners
David Manners
Kit
Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn
Sidney
Paul Cavanagh
Gray
Henry Stephenson
Dr. Alliot
Elizabeth Patterson
Hester
Gayle Evers
Bassett
Bramwell Fletcher
Gareth
Dick French
Party Guest
Director George Cukor
Writer Howard Estabrook, Harry Wagstaff Gribble, Clemence Dane
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 1932
World premiere 30 September 1932
Release date
30 September 1932 USA
Budget $300,000
Production RKO Radio Pictures
Also known as
A Bill of Divorcement, Doble sacrificio, Skilsmissen, Vítimas do Divórcio, Az igazi leány, Búcsú a szerelemtől, Egy válás számlája, Eine Scheidung, Febbre di vivere, Foruten kjærlighet, Héritage, I tragodia enos patera, Motiv de divort, Račun za razvod, Un día de Navidad, Verboden huwelijk, Билль о разводе, След раздялата, 愛の鳴咽

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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