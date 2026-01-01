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Poster of Once There Was a Girl
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Once There Was a Girl
7.7

Once There Was a Girl

, 1944
Zhila-byla devochka
USSR / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Once There Was a Girl
7.7

Cast

Natalya Zashchipina
Katya Sinichkina
Nina Ivanova
Nastenka Pakhomova
Ada Wójcik
Nastenka's Mother
Aleksandr Larikov
Makar Ivanovich
Lidiya Shtykan
Tonya Vatrushkina
Nikolai Korn
Nastenka's Father
Vera Altayskaya
Katya's Mother
Elena Kirillova
Stepanida
Maria Vinogradova
Director Viktor Eisymont
Writer Vladimir Nedobrovo
Composer Venedikt Pushkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 1944
World premiere 18 December 1944
Release date
27 July 1945 Czechoslovakia
18 December 1944 USSR
Production Soyuzdetfilm
Also known as
Zhila-byla devochka, Il était une petite fille, Bila jednom jedna devojčica, Była sobie dziewczynka, C'era una volta una bimba, Có Một Cô Bé, Det var en gång en flicka..., Er was eens een klein meisje, Era uma Vez uma Menina, Es war einmal ein Mädchen, Hubo una vez una niña, Oli kerran tyttö, Once There Was a Girl, Once Upon a Time There Lived a Little Girl, Volt egyszer egy kislány, Жила-была девочка

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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