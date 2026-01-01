[last lines]

[after Reardon has wrapped up the investigation, Kenyon congratulates him]

R.S. Kenyon Owing to your splendid efforts the basic rate of The Atlantic Casualty Company - as of 1947 - will probably drop one-tenth of a cent.

[he shakes Reardon's hand]

R.S. Kenyon Congratulations, Mr. Reardon.

Jim Reardon I'd rather have a night's sleep.

R.S. Kenyon Why don't you take a good rest. I must say you've earned it.

[Reardon starts to leave]

R.S. Kenyon This is Friday... don't come in 'til Monday.