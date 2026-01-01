[last lines]
[after Reardon has wrapped up the investigation, Kenyon congratulates him]
R.S. Kenyon
Owing to your splendid efforts the basic rate of The Atlantic Casualty Company - as of 1947 - will probably drop one-tenth of a cent.
[he shakes Reardon's hand]
R.S. Kenyon
Congratulations, Mr. Reardon.
Jim Reardon
I'd rather have a night's sleep.
R.S. Kenyon
Why don't you take a good rest. I must say you've earned it.
[Reardon starts to leave]
R.S. Kenyon
This is Friday... don't come in 'til Monday.
Jim Reardon
Thanks.