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Poster of The Killers
7.7
Kinoafisha Films The Killers
7.7

The Killers

, 1946
The Killers
USA / Film-Noir, Drama, Detective / 18+
Poster of The Killers
7.7

Synopsis

Hit men kill an unresisting victim, and investigator Reardon uncovers his past involvement with beautiful, deadly Kitty Collins.

Cast

Burt Lancaster
Burt Lancaster
Ava Gardner
Ava Gardner
Edmond O'Brien
Edmond O'Brien
Albert Dekker
Sam Levene
Vince Barnett
Director Robert Siodmak
Writer John Huston, Richard Brooks, Anthony Veiller, Ernest Hemingway
Composer Miklós Rózsa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1946
World premiere 28 August 1946
Release date
17 March 1947 Denmark 15
2 April 1947 France
14 October 1946 Germany
30 August 1946 USA
Worldwide Gross $58,222
Production Universal Pictures, Mark Hellinger Productions
Also known as
The Killers, Los asesinos, Die Killer, Les tueurs, Rächer der Unterwelt, Assassinos, Hämnarna, A gyilkosok, A Man Alone, A Man Alone (1946), Asesinos, De doders, Den, der hævner, Drapsmenn, Ernest Hemingway's The Killers, Forajidos, I gangsters, Katiller, Os Assassinos, Sát Thủ, Tappajat, Ucigaşii, Zabójcy, Οι δολοφόνοι, Вбивці, Убийците, Убийцы, 殺人者（1946）

Film rating

7.7
Rate 14 votes
7.7 IMDb

Quotes

[last lines]
[after Reardon has wrapped up the investigation, Kenyon congratulates him]
R.S. Kenyon Owing to your splendid efforts the basic rate of The Atlantic Casualty Company - as of 1947 - will probably drop one-tenth of a cent.
[he shakes Reardon's hand]
R.S. Kenyon Congratulations, Mr. Reardon.
Jim Reardon I'd rather have a night's sleep.
R.S. Kenyon Why don't you take a good rest. I must say you've earned it.
[Reardon starts to leave]
R.S. Kenyon This is Friday... don't come in 'til Monday.
Jim Reardon Thanks.
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