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7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Arizona
7.1
Arizona
, 1913
Arizona
USA / Western / 18+
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7.1
Synopsis
An officer in the U.S. Cavalry sacrifices his reputation to save that of the unfaithful wife of his superior officer.
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Cast
Robert Broderick
Henry Canby
Cyril Scott
Lt. Denton
Gail Kane
Bonita Canby
William Conklin
Capt. Hodgman
Francis Carlyle
Col. Bonham
Harry Blakemore
Dr. Fenlon
Alma Bradley
Lena Kellar
Gertrude Shipman
Estrella Bonham
Wong Ling
Sam Wong
Elizabeth McCall
Mrs. Canby
Director
Augustus Thomas
Writer
Augustus Thomas
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
45 minutes
Production year
1913
World premiere
31 July 1913
Release date
31 July 1913
USA
Production
All Star Feature Film Corp.
Also known as
Arizona
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
13
votes
7
IMDb
Showtimes
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