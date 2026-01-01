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Poster of Arizona
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Arizona
7.1

Arizona

, 1913
Arizona
USA / Western / 18+
Poster of Arizona
7.1

Synopsis

An officer in the U.S. Cavalry sacrifices his reputation to save that of the unfaithful wife of his superior officer.

Cast

Robert Broderick
Henry Canby
Cyril Scott
Lt. Denton
Gail Kane
Bonita Canby
William Conklin
Capt. Hodgman
Francis Carlyle
Col. Bonham
Harry Blakemore
Dr. Fenlon
Alma Bradley
Lena Kellar
Gertrude Shipman
Estrella Bonham
Wong Ling
Sam Wong
Elizabeth McCall
Mrs. Canby
Director Augustus Thomas
Writer Augustus Thomas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 45 minutes
Production year 1913
World premiere 31 July 1913
Release date
31 July 1913 USA
Production All Star Feature Film Corp.
Also known as
Arizona

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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