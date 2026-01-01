The Mark of Zorro, La marca del Zorro, Het teken van Zorro, Im Zeichen des Zorro, Le signe de Zorro, Знак Зорро, A Marca do Zorro, El signo del Zorro, Het teeken van Zorro, Il segno di Zorro, Kard és szerelem, O Sinal do Zorro, Semnul lui Zorro, The Californian, To simadi tou Zorro, Z, az álarcos lovag, Znak Zorro, Zoro osvetnik, Zorron merkki, Zorros mærke, Zorros märke, Zorros merke, Το σημάδι του Ζορό, Το σημάδι του Ζορρό, Знакът на Зоро, 快傑ゾロ, Таинственный знак
Film rating
7.5
Rate10 votes
7.5IMDb
Quotes
Captain Esteban PasqualeHis Excellency will never forgive me if I let you go without a word of welcome from him. I'm quite sure that you'll save me a reprimand.
Don Diego VegaHow could I refuse a man anything with a naked sword in his hand?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.