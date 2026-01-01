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Poster of The Mark of Zorro
7.5
Kinoafisha Films The Mark of Zorro
7.5

The Mark of Zorro

, 1940
The Mark of Zorro
USA / Action, Adventure, Western / 18+
Poster of The Mark of Zorro
7.5

Cast

Tyrone Power
Diego
Linda Darnell
Lolita Quintero
Basil Rathbone
Capt. Esteban Pasquale
Eugene Pallette
Frair Felipe
Gale Sondergaard
Inez Quintero
J. Edward Bromberg
Don Luis Quintero
Montagu Love
Don Alejandro Vega
Janet Beecher
Senora Isabella Vega
George Regas
Sgt. Gonzales
Chris-Pin Martin
Turnkey
Director Rouben Mamoulian
Writer John Taintor Foote, Garrett Fort, Bess Meredyth, Johnston McCulley
Composer Alfred Newman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1940
World premiere 1 November 1940
Release date
1 November 1940 Russia 12+
10 January 1947 Czechoslovakia
11 November 1946 Denmark A
12 July 1949 Germany
23 March 1948 Japan
8 November 1940 Mexico B
8 November 1940 USA
4 July 1949 USSR
Budget $1,000,000
Worldwide Gross $10,248
Production Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
The Mark of Zorro, La marca del Zorro, Het teken van Zorro, Im Zeichen des Zorro, Le signe de Zorro, Знак Зорро, A Marca do Zorro, El signo del Zorro, Het teeken van Zorro, Il segno di Zorro, Kard és szerelem, O Sinal do Zorro, Semnul lui Zorro, The Californian, To simadi tou Zorro, Z, az álarcos lovag, Znak Zorro, Zoro osvetnik, Zorron merkki, Zorros mærke, Zorros märke, Zorros merke, Το σημάδι του Ζορό, Το σημάδι του Ζορρό, Знакът на Зоро, 快傑ゾロ, Таинственный знак

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb

Quotes

Captain Esteban Pasquale His Excellency will never forgive me if I let you go without a word of welcome from him. I'm quite sure that you'll save me a reprimand.
Don Diego Vega How could I refuse a man anything with a naked sword in his hand?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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