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6.8
Kinoafisha Films La Fille de l'eau
6.8

La Fille de l'eau

, 1925
Fille de l'eau, La
France / Romantic, Drama / 18+
6.8

Cast

Pierre Champagne
Justin Crepoix
Charlotte Clasis
Madame Maubien
André Derain
Patron du 'Bon Coin'
Van Doren
Young lover
Pierre Renoir
Catherine Hessling
Virginia Rosaert
Maurice Touzé
La Fuine
Georges Térof
Monsieur Raynal
Madame Fockenberghe
Madame Raynal
Harold Levingston
Georges Raynal
Pierre Lestringuez
Jef
Director Jean Renoir
Writer Pierre Lestringuez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 7 minutes
Production year 1925
World premiere 20 March 1925
Release date
20 March 1925 France
Production Les Films Jean Renoir
Also known as
La fille de l'eau, Whirlpool of Fate, A Filha da Água, A víz leánya, Devojka sa reke, Die Tochter des Wassers, La hija del agua, La ragazza dell'acqua, O Turbilhão do Destino, Panna wodna, Дочь воды, Дъщерята на водата, 水の娘

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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