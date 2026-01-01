Menu
Kinoafisha Films Without Love

Without Love

Without Love 18+
Synopsis

In World War II Washington DC, Jamie Rowan, enters a loveless marriage with scientist Pat Jamieson and becomes his assistant. Struggles bring them closer together.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1945
World premiere 22 March 1945
22 March 1945 USA
Budget $1,873,000
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Without Love, Sin amor, Sem Amor, Zu klug für die Liebe, aşk Olmayınca, Bez miłości, Ilman rakkautta, Kjærlighet forbudt, Lelo Ahava, Sans amour, Senza amore, Szerelem nélkül, Urette ægtefolk, Utan kärlek, Без любви
Director
Harold S. Bucquet
Spencer Tracy
Spencer Tracy
Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn
Lucille Ball
Keenan Wynn
Carl Esmond
