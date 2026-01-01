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Poster of 21 Days Together
6.1
Kinoafisha Films 21 Days Together
6.1

21 Days Together

, 1940
21 Days
Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Poster of 21 Days Together
6.1

Cast

Vivien Leigh
Vivien Leigh
Wanda
Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
Larry
Leslie Banks
Keith
Francis L. Sullivan
Mander
David Horne
Beavis
Hay Petrie
William Dewhurst
Lord Chief Justice
Frederick Lloyd
Swinton
Robert Newton
Tolley
Esme Percy
Wallen
Elliott Mason
Frau. Grunlich
Director Basil Dean
Writer Graham Greene, John Galsworthy, Basil Dean, Graham Greene
Composer John Greenwood
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 1940
World premiere 7 January 1940
Release date
7 January 1940 Great Britain
29 April 1940 USA
Production London Film Productions
Also known as
21 Days, 21 Days Together, 21 Dias, 21 días juntos, 21 dni, 21 nap, 21 день, 3 Semanas de Loucura, Fatalidad, Fatalità, Mannen och hans samvete, The First and the Last, Three Weeks Together, Três Semanas de Loucura, Tres semanas juntos, Twenty-One Days, Twenty-One Days Together, Vingt-et-un jours ensemble, Двадцять один день

Film rating

6.1
Rate 13 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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