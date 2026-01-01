His right hand having been wounded during the war, concert pianist Andrei Balashov is unable to perform his art. As a result, the young man feels so depressed that he considers his life wasted. One day, he decides to leave the capital and flee from the woman he loves, Natasha, a rising singing star. Andrei takes refuge in Siberia, his native land. Once there, he gets a job in a sawmill, where he entertains his fellow-workers playing the accordion during leisure hours. Some time later, Natasha and her company are expected in America where they are to do a tour. But an airplane breakdown forces the pilot to land next to the village in which Andrei lives and works...
Skazanie o zemle sibirskoy, Das Lied von Sibirien, Сказание о земле Сибирской, Balada Siberiei, La canzone della terra siberiana, Laulu Siperiasta, Legenda o zemlji Sibirskoj, Piesen tajgy, Pieśń tajgi, Písen tajgy, Sangen om Taigaen, Sången om viddernas folk, Symphony of Life, Szibériai rapszódia, Tale of the Siberian Land, Tales of the Siberian Land, The Ballad of Siberia, To tragoudi tis Sivirias, Сказание за Сибирската земя, シベリヤ物語
Film rating
6.4
Rate10 votes
6.2IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.