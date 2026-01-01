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Poster of Symphony of Life
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Symphony of Life
6.4

Symphony of Life

, 1948
Skazanie o zemle sibirskoy
USSR / Drama, Music, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Symphony of Life
6.4

Synopsis

His right hand having been wounded during the war, concert pianist Andrei Balashov is unable to perform his art. As a result, the young man feels so depressed that he considers his life wasted. One day, he decides to leave the capital and flee from the woman he loves, Natasha, a rising singing star. Andrei takes refuge in Siberia, his native land. Once there, he gets a job in a sawmill, where he entertains his fellow-workers playing the accordion during leisure hours. Some time later, Natasha and her company are expected in America where they are to do a tour. But an airplane breakdown forces the pilot to land next to the village in which Andrei lives and works...

Cast

Marina Ladynina
Marina Ladynina
Natasha Pavlovna Malinina
Boris Andreyev
Boris Andreyev
Yakov Zakharonovich Burmak
Vera Vasilyeva
Vera Vasilyeva
Nastenka Petrovna Gusenkova
Vladimir Druzhnikov
Vladimir Druzhnikov
Andrei Nikolayevich Balashov
Sergei Kalinin
Kornei Nefedovich Zavorin
Yelena Savitskaya
Kapitolina Kondratyevna
Vladimir Zeldin
Vladimir Zeldin
Boris Olenich
Mikhail Sidorkin
Sergei Tomakurov
Grigory Shpigel
Grigori "Grisha" Galadya
Vasily Zaychikov
Prof. Vadim Sergeyevich Igonin
Director Ivan Pyryev
Writer Evgeniy Pomeshchikov, Ivan Pyryev, Nikolai Rozhkov, Ilya Selvinsky
Composer Nikolai Kryukov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 1948
World premiere 9 September 1947
Release date
24 December 1948 Czechoslovakia
30 September 1948 Germany
28 September 1948 Sweden
9 September 1947 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Skazanie o zemle sibirskoy, Das Lied von Sibirien, Сказание о земле Сибирской, Balada Siberiei, La canzone della terra siberiana, Laulu Siperiasta, Legenda o zemlji Sibirskoj, Piesen tajgy, Pieśń tajgi, Písen tajgy, Sangen om Taigaen, Sången om viddernas folk, Symphony of Life, Szibériai rapszódia, Tale of the Siberian Land, Tales of the Siberian Land, The Ballad of Siberia, To tragoudi tis Sivirias, Сказание за Сибирската земя, シベリヤ物語

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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