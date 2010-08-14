An American heiress seeks the hand of an impoverished German prince.
CountryGermany
Runtime47 minutes
Production year1919
Online premiere14 August 2010
World premiere16 June 1919
Release date
16 June 1919
Germany
2 May 1920
Italy
ProductionProjektions-AG Union (PAGU)
Also known as
Die Austernprinzessin, The Oyster Princess, A Princesa das Ostras, Princeza ostriga, Az osztrigás hercegnő, De oesterprinses, I prigipissa ton streidion, La princesa de las ostras, La princesse aux huîtres, La principessa delle ostriche, Miss Dollar, Miss Milliard, My Lady Margarine, Osteriprinsessa, Østersprinsessen, Ostronprinsessan, Ostrygowa księżniczka, Printesa stridiilor, Η πριγκίπισσα των στρειδιών, Принцесса устриц, 牡蛎公主, 真人玩偶, 花聟探し