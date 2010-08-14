Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Oyster Princess
Poster of The Oyster Princess
Poster of The Oyster Princess
Рейтинги
7.2 IMDb Rating: 7.2
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Oyster Princess

The Oyster Princess

Die Austernprinzessin 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

An American heiress seeks the hand of an impoverished German prince.
Country Germany
Runtime 47 minutes
Production year 1919
Online premiere 14 August 2010
World premiere 16 June 1919
Release date
16 June 1919 Germany
2 May 1920 Italy
Production Projektions-AG Union (PAGU)
Also known as
Die Austernprinzessin, The Oyster Princess, A Princesa das Ostras, Princeza ostriga, Az osztrigás hercegnő, De oesterprinses, I prigipissa ton streidion, La princesa de las ostras, La princesse aux huîtres, La principessa delle ostriche, Miss Dollar, Miss Milliard, My Lady Margarine, Osteriprinsessa, Østersprinsessen, Ostronprinsessan, Ostrygowa księżniczka, Printesa stridiilor, Η πριγκίπισσα των στρειδιών, Принцесса устриц, 牡蛎公主, 真人玩偶, 花聟探し
Director
Ernst Lubitsch
Cast
Victor Janson
Ossi Oswalda
Harry Liedtke
Hans Junkermann
Curt Bois
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Oyster Princess
Lady Windermere's Fan 7.3
Lady Windermere's Fan (1925)
Rosita 6.5
Rosita (1923)
The Student Prince in Old Heidelberg 7.6
The Student Prince in Old Heidelberg (1927)
Be My Wife 6.9
Be My Wife (1921)
Different from the Others 7.0
Different from the Others (1919)
Sir Arne's Treasure 7.7
Sir Arne's Treasure (1919)
Father Sergius 7.5
Father Sergius (1918)
Pikovaya dama 6.8
Pikovaya dama (1916)
The Merry Widow 7.1
The Merry Widow (1934)
Ninotchka 7.0
Ninotchka (1939)
Bluebeard's Eighth Wife 6.7
Bluebeard's Eighth Wife (1938)
The Song of Night 6.9
The Song of Night (1932)

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more