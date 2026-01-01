Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Spider Woman
Poster of The Spider Woman
Рейтинги
7.1 IMDb Rating: 7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Spider Woman

The Spider Woman

The Spider Woman 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 3 minutes
Production year 1944
World premiere 10 December 1943
Release date
14 January 1944 USA
Production Universal Pictures
Also known as
The Spider Woman, La mujer araña, A Teia de Aranha, Das Spinnennest, De vrouw met de spin, Edderkoppekvinden, Hämähäkkinainen, La donna ragno, La femme à l'araignée, La femme aux araignées, Nàng Nhện, Sherlock Holmes, Sherlock Holmes and the Spider Woman, Sherlock Holmes e a Mulher Aranha, Sherlock Holmes és a pókasszony, Sherlock Holmes et la femme aux araignées, Sherlock Holmes in the Spider Woman, Sherlock Holmes och spindelmysteriet, Sherlock Holmes va Zane Ankabooty, Жената с паяците, Паучиха, シャーロック・ホームズ　蜘蛛女
Director
Roy William Neill
Cast
Dennis Hoey
Nigel Bruce
Basil Rathbone
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Spider Woman
Terror by Night 7.3
Terror by Night (1946)
Sherlock Holmes Faces Death 7.0
Sherlock Holmes Faces Death (1943)
Dressed to Kill 6.9
Dressed to Kill (1946)
Sherlock Holmes and the Secret Weapon 6.6
Sherlock Holmes and the Secret Weapon (1942)
The Pearl of Death 7.1
The Pearl of Death (1944)
Sherlock Holmes in Washington 6.7
Sherlock Holmes in Washington (1943)

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Artie - Shooting Gallery Attendant Hey gov', sir, try your luck on Mussolini, Hiro Hito, or Hitler. Hit 'em where their hearts ought to be and listen to the 'ollow sound.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more