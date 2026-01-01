Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
Рейтинги
5.2
IMDb Rating: 5.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
The Dawn Maker
The Dawn Maker
The Dawn Maker
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Western
Country
USA
Runtime
50 minutes
Production year
1916
World premiere
23 September 1916
Release date
23 September 1916
USA
Production
Kay-Bee Pictures
Also known as
The Dawn Maker, Blodets Røst
Director
William S. Hart
Cast
William S. Hart
Blanche White
William Desmond
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Dawn Maker
6.5
Tumbleweeds
(1926)
6.4
The Aryan
(1915)
Film rating
5.2
Rate
13
votes
5.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree