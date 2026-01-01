Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Dawn Maker
Poster of The Dawn Maker
Рейтинги
5.2 IMDb Rating: 5.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Dawn Maker

The Dawn Maker

The Dawn Maker 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 50 minutes
Production year 1916
World premiere 23 September 1916
Release date
23 September 1916 USA
Production Kay-Bee Pictures
Also known as
The Dawn Maker, Blodets Røst
Director
William S. Hart
Cast
William S. Hart
Blanche White
William Desmond
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Dawn Maker
Tumbleweeds 6.5
Tumbleweeds (1926)
The Aryan 6.4
The Aryan (1915)

Film rating

5.2
Rate 13 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more