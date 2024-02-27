Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of She Wore a Yellow Ribbon
7.7
Kinoafisha Films She Wore a Yellow Ribbon
7.7

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon

, 1949
She Wore a Yellow Ribbon
USA / Drama, Western / 18+
Poster of She Wore a Yellow Ribbon
7.7

Synopsis

After Custer and the 7th Cavalry are wiped out by Native Americans, everyone expects the worst. Capt. Nathan Brittles is ordered out on patrol but he's also required to take along Abby Allshard, wife of the Fort's commanding officer, and her niece Olivia Dandridge, who are being evacuated. Brittles is only a few days away from retirement and Olivia has caught the eye of two of the young officers in the Company. She's taken to wearing a yellow ribbon in her hair, a sign that she has a beau in the Cavalry, but refuses to say for whom she is wearing it.

Cast

John Wayne
John Wayne
Capt. Nathan Cutting Brittles
John Agar
Lt. Flint Cohill
Ben Johnson
Sgt. Tyree
Victor McLaglen
Top Sgt. Quincannon
Joanne Dru
Olivia Dandridge
Harry Carey
Second Lt. Ross Pennell
Mildred Natwick
Mildred Natwick
Abby Allshard
George O'Brien
Maj. Mac Allshard
Arthur Shields
Dr. O'Laughlin
Michael Dugan
Sgt. Hochbauer
Director John Ford
Writer James Warner Bellah, Frank S. Nugent, Laurence Stallings
Composer Richard Hageman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1949
World premiere 26 July 1949
Release date
1 January 1951 Brazil e 12
22 October 1949 Canada PG
10 December 1951 Denmark 15
13 August 1950 France TP
5 February 1954 Germany 12
8 May 1950 Great Britain PG
14 April 1950 Netherlands 14
13 February 1951 Portugal e 12
27 February 1950 Sweden Btl
22 October 1949 USA NR
Budget $1,600,000
Worldwide Gross $6,836
Production Argosy Pictures
Also known as
She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, La legión invencible, Der Teufelshauptmann, La charge héroïque, Она носила желтую ленту, Cavalry 2: She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, De heldhaftige stormloop, Ea a purtat o eşarfă galbenă, Hon bar ett gult band, I cavalieri del Nord Ovest, Iroiki epelasis, Kavaleriets gule bånd, Keltainen nauha, La legió invencible, Larm över prärien, Legião Invencível, Mala zltú stuzku, Mela zlutou stuzku, Měla žlutou stužku, Nosila je žutu traku, Nosila je žutu vrpcu, Nosiła żółtą wstążkę, Ona nosiła żółtą wstążkę, Os Dominadores, Sárga szalagot viselt, Şeref Süvarileri, Storm over prærien, Sygrousis giganton, Ta kandis kollast paela, Ultima misiune, Ηρωική επέλαση, Тя носеше жълта панделка, 她披上了黄丝带, 骑士与女郎, 黄巾骑兵队, 黄色いリボン

Film rating

7.7
Rate 22 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  627 In the Drama genre  282 In the Western genre  8 In films of USA  413 In films of 1949  2
Updated 27 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for She Wore a Yellow Ribbon

Il messia
Il messia Biography, History
1975, France / Italy
6.0
A Gunfight
A Gunfight Drama, Western
1971, USA
6.0
Cheyenne Autumn
Cheyenne Autumn Drama, Western, History
1964, USA
6.0
How the West Was Won
How the West Was Won Western
1962, USA
7.0
Fort Apache
Fort Apache Western
1948, USA
7.0
Red River
Red River Action, Western, Adventure
1948, USA
7.0
My Darling Clementine
My Darling Clementine Western, Drama, Action
1946, USA
7.0
Young Mr. Lincoln
Young Mr. Lincoln Drama, Biography
1939, USA
7.0
Drums Along the Mohawk
Drums Along the Mohawk Drama, Western, Romantic
1939, USA
7.0
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more