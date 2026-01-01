And it must be nice to be able to speak for a whole hour to people who can neither answer nor run away. Is it true that before you start to preach, you lock the doors, to keep the congregation in?

Babbie And it must be nice to be able to speak for a whole hour to people who can neither answer nor run away. Is it true that before you start to preach, you lock the doors, to keep the congregation in?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.