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Poster of The Little Minister
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Little Minister
6.3

The Little Minister

, 1934
The Little Minister
USA / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Little Minister
6.3

Cast

Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn
Babbie
John Beal
Gavin
Alan Hale Sr.
Rob Dow
Donald Crisp
Doctor McQueen
Lumsden Hare
Tammas Whammond
Andy Clyde
Wearyworld The Policeman
Beryl Mercer
Margaret
Billy Watson
Micah
Dorothy Stickney
Jean
Mary Gordon
Nanny
Director Sir Richard Wallace, 1st Baronet
Writer J.M. Barrie, Jane Murfin, Sarah Y. Mason, Victor Heerman
Composer Max Steiner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1934
World premiere 28 December 1934
Release date
28 December 1934 USA
Budget $650,000
Production RKO Radio Pictures
Also known as
The Little Minister, Aidesimotatos Gavin, Amore tzigano, Den unge presten, El pequeño ministro, Gipsy, La gitana, Le petit ministre, Le Petit Pasteur, Mustalaismorsian, Odaadás, Sangre gitana, Sangue Cigano, Sjudande blod, Zigøjnertøsen, Маленький священник, 小牧師（1934）

Film rating

6.3
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb

Quotes

Babbie And it must be nice to be able to speak for a whole hour to people who can neither answer nor run away. Is it true that before you start to preach, you lock the doors, to keep the congregation in?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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