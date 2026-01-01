The Little Minister, Aidesimotatos Gavin, Amore tzigano, Den unge presten, El pequeño ministro, Gipsy, La gitana, Le petit ministre, Le Petit Pasteur, Mustalaismorsian, Odaadás, Sangre gitana, Sangue Cigano, Sjudande blod, Zigøjnertøsen, Маленький священник, 小牧師（1934）
Film rating
6.3
Rate12 votes
6.2IMDb
Quotes
BabbieAnd it must be nice to be able to speak for a whole hour to people who can neither answer nor run away. Is it true that before you start to preach, you lock the doors, to keep the congregation in?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.