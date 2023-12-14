Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
5.4
Kinoafisha
Films
The Captain's Daughter
5.4
The Captain's Daughter
, 1928
Kapitanskaya dochka
USSR / War, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.4
Synopsis
An adaptation of Pushkin's historical novel about the Pugachev's Rebellion in 1773–1774.
Expand
Cast
Klavdia Chebyshev
Mistress of the fortress
Ksenia Denisova
Masha Mironova
Konstantin Karenin
Potemkin
Ivan Klyukvin
Shvabrin
Mstislav Kotelnikov
Chumakov
Stepan Kuznetsov
Savelich
Nikolai Prozorovsky
Pyotr Repnin
Nikolay Simonov
Valeri Plotnikov
I. Arcana
Grenev, landlord
Ivan Arkanov
pomeshchik Grinyov
Director
Yuri Tarich
Writer
Aleksandr Pushkin
,
Viktor Shklovskiy
Composer
Georgij Dudkevich
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
1928
World premiere
8 October 1928
Release date
8 October 1928
Russia
Production
Sovkino
Also known as
Kapitanskaya dochka, Fata căpitanului, The Captain's Daughter, Volga on Fire, Volge en Feu, Капитанская дочка
More
Film rating
5.4
Rate
10
votes
5.1
IMDb
Updated 14 December 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree