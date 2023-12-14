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Poster of The Captain's Daughter
5.4
Kinoafisha Films The Captain's Daughter
5.4

The Captain's Daughter

, 1928
Kapitanskaya dochka
USSR / War, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Captain's Daughter
5.4

Synopsis

An adaptation of Pushkin's historical novel about the Pugachev's Rebellion in 1773–1774.

Cast

Klavdia Chebyshev
Mistress of the fortress
Ksenia Denisova
Masha Mironova
Konstantin Karenin
Potemkin
Ivan Klyukvin
Shvabrin
Mstislav Kotelnikov
Chumakov
Stepan Kuznetsov
Savelich
Nikolai Prozorovsky
Pyotr Repnin
Nikolay Simonov
Valeri Plotnikov
I. Arcana
Grenev, landlord
Ivan Arkanov
pomeshchik Grinyov
Director Yuri Tarich
Writer Aleksandr Pushkin, Viktor Shklovskiy
Composer Georgij Dudkevich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 1928
World premiere 8 October 1928
Release date
8 October 1928 Russia
Production Sovkino
Also known as
Kapitanskaya dochka, Fata căpitanului, The Captain's Daughter, Volga on Fire, Volge en Feu, Капитанская дочка

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Updated 14 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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