The Girl of the Golden West, La belle cabaretière, A Princesa do Eldorado, A Rapariga do El Dorado, Auksiniu vakaru daina, Ciudad del oro, De mooie waardin, Devce ze zlatého západu, Devojka sa zlatnog Zapada, Dziewczyna ze Złotego Zachodu, Flickan från gyllene västern, Het meisje van het verre westen, Im goldenen Westen, Kultaisen lännen tyttö, La città dell'oro, La ciudad de oro, Nyugat lánya, Pigen fra det gyldne vesten, Senorita, ポルカの歌姫
Film rating
6.4
Rate15 votes
6.3IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
RamerezI hope I'll see you again sometime. Yeah?
Mary RobbinsI hope I'll see you again sometime too. Dangling on the end of a rope!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.