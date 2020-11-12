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Poster of The Girl of the Golden West
6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Girl of the Golden West
6.4

The Girl of the Golden West

, 1938
The Girl of the Golden West
USA / Western, Musical, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Girl of the Golden West
6.4

Cast

Nelson Eddy
Lieutenant Johnson
Jeanette MacDonald
Mary Robbins
Walter Pidgeon
Jack Rance
Leo Carrillo
'Mosquito'
Buddy Ebsen
'Alabama'
Leonard Penn
Pedro
Priscilla Lawson
Nina Martinez
Bob Murphy
'Sonora Slim'
Olin Howland
'Trinidad Joe'
Cliff Edwards
'Minstrel Joe'
Director Robert Z. Leonard
Writer Isabel Dawn, Boyce DeGaw, David Belasco
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 1938
World premiere 18 March 1938
Release date
18 March 1938 USA
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
The Girl of the Golden West, La belle cabaretière, A Princesa do Eldorado, A Rapariga do El Dorado, Auksiniu vakaru daina, Ciudad del oro, De mooie waardin, Devce ze zlatého západu, Devojka sa zlatnog Zapada, Dziewczyna ze Złotego Zachodu, Flickan från gyllene västern, Het meisje van het verre westen, Im goldenen Westen, Kultaisen lännen tyttö, La città dell'oro, La ciudad de oro, Nyugat lánya, Pigen fra det gyldne vesten, Senorita, ポルカの歌姫

Film rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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