5.6Karnaval cvetov
Carnival of Colours, 1935
USSR / Documentary / 18+
Director Nikolai Ekk
Writer Nikolai Ekk
Composer Yakov Stollyar
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 47 minutes
Production year 1935
World premiere 31 August 1935
Release date
|31 August 1935
|Russia
|31 August 1935
|USSR
Production Mezhrabpomfilm
Also known as
Karnaval cvetov, Карнавал цветов
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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