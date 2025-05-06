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5.6
Kinoafisha Films Carnival of Colours
5.6

Carnival of Colours

, 1935
Karnaval cvetov
USSR / Documentary / 18+
5.6
Director Nikolai Ekk
Writer Nikolai Ekk
Composer Yakov Stollyar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 47 minutes
Production year 1935
World premiere 31 August 1935
Release date
31 August 1935 Russia
31 August 1935 USSR
Production Mezhrabpomfilm
Also known as
Karnaval cvetov, Карнавал цветов

Film rating

5.6
Rate 12 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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