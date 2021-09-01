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Poster of The Big Trail
7.2
Kinoafisha Films The Big Trail
7.2

The Big Trail

, 1930
The Big Trail
USA / Western, Adventure / 18+
Poster of The Big Trail
7.2

Synopsis

Breck Coleman leads hundreds of settlers in covered wagons from the Mississippi River to their destiny out West.

Cast

John Wayne
John Wayne
Breck Coleman
Marguerite Churchill
Ruth Cameron
El Brendel
Gus
Tully Marshall
Zeke
Tyrone Power Sr.
Red Flack
David Rollins
Dave Cameron
Frederick Burton
Pa Bascom
Ian Keith
Bill Thorpe
Charles Stevens
Lopez
Louise Carver
Gus's Mother-in-Law
Director Raoul Walsh, Louis R. Loeffler
Writer Hal G. Evarts
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 1930
World premiere 1 November 1930
Release date
21 January 1931 Australia
1 January 1931 Brazil
30 April 1931 Denmark
3 August 1931 Finland
17 June 1970 France
26 December 1930 Great Britain
14 March 1931 Italy
2 January 1931 Portugal
29 February 1932 Spain
9 February 1931 Sweden
1 November 1930 USA
Budget $2,000,000
Production Fox Film Corporation
Also known as
The Big Trail, La gran jornada, La piste des géants, Raoul Walsh's The Big Trail, Veliki put, A Grande Jornada, A nagy ösvény, A Pista dos Gigantes, Biggu Toreiru, De baan der reuzen, Der große Treck, Droga olbrzymów, Il grande sentiero, Marea pistă, Mod lykkens land, Mot lyckans land, Mot lykkens land, Onnen maata kohti, Raske rada, Suuri lännen tie, The Oregon Trail, Velká cesta, Το μεγάλο μονοπάτι, Большая слежка, Големият път, 빅 트레일, ビッグ・トレイル（1930）, 大追踪, Der grosse Treck, ビッグ・トレイル

Film rating

7.2
Rate 14 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021

Quotes

Breck Coleman, Wagon Train Scout We can't turn back! We're blazing a trail that started in England. Not even the storms of the sea could turn back the first settlers. And they carrie dit on further. They blazed it on through the wilderness of Kentucky. Famine, hunger, not even massacres could stop them. And now we picked up the trail again. And nothing can stop us! Not even the snows of winter, nor the peaks of the highest mountain. We're building a nation and we got to suffer! No great trail was ever built without hardship. And you got to fight! That's right. And when you stop fighting, that's death. What are you going to do, lay down and die? Not in a thousand years! You're going on with me!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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