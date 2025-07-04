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Poster of Siberians
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Siberians
6.8

Siberians

, 1940
Sibiryaki
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Siberians
6.8

Cast

Aleksandra Kharitonova
Aleksandra Kharitonova
Valia
Aleksandr Putko
Petja
Maria Vinogradova
Galka
Daniil Sagal
Aleksei - hunter and Valia's uncle
Georgiy Millyar
Georgiy Millyar
Grandfather Jakov
Aleksandr Kuznetsov
Serezha
T. Alcheva
Anna Fedorovna
Aleksandra Khokhlova
Pelagueia
Andrey Fayt
Andrey Fayt
Dr. Vasili Vasilievich
Andrey Gorchilin
Kolkhoz' chief
Director Lev Kuleshov
Writer Aleksandr Vitenzon
Composer Zinovi Feldman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 1940
World premiere 5 November 1940
Release date
5 November 1940 Russia 12+
13 December 1940 USA
Production Soyuzdetfilm
Also known as
Sibiryaki, I siberiani, Los siberianos, Siberians, Sybiracy, Сибиряки

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 4 July 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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