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Poster of The Dream Car
7.5
Kinoafisha Films The Dream Car
7.5

The Dream Car

, 1934
Meseautó
Hungary / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Dream Car
7.5

Synopsis

A light hearted comedy, from the thirties. One of the most successful ones in Hungary. The ever enchanting story of a beautiful girl falling in love with a rich man.

Cast

Zita Perczel
Kovács Vera
Ella Gombaszögi
Kerekes Anna
Klári Tolnay
Sári
Jenő Törzs
Szücs János
Gyula Kabos
Halmos Aladár
Lili Berky
Kovács mama
Vilmos Komlós
Hentes
Jenö Herczeg
Péterffy
Sándor Pethes
Józsi
Lajos Sugár
Gusztáv Vándory
Tibor Weygand
Director Béla Gaál
Writer László Vadnay, Miklós Vitéz
Composer Alfréd Márkus
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1934
World premiere 14 December 1934
Release date
14 December 1934 Hungary
9 November 1936 USA
Production Reflektor Film
Also known as
Meseautó, Čarobni auto, Signorina 10.000, The Dream Car, Сказочное авто, A meseautó, Car of Dreams

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 11 June 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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