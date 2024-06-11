Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
7.5
Kinoafisha
Films
The Dream Car
7.5
The Dream Car
, 1934
Meseautó
Hungary / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
7.5
Synopsis
A light hearted comedy, from the thirties. One of the most successful ones in Hungary. The ever enchanting story of a beautiful girl falling in love with a rich man.
Expand
Cast
Zita Perczel
Kovács Vera
Ella Gombaszögi
Kerekes Anna
Klári Tolnay
Sári
Jenő Törzs
Szücs János
Gyula Kabos
Halmos Aladár
Lili Berky
Kovács mama
Vilmos Komlós
Hentes
Jenö Herczeg
Péterffy
Sándor Pethes
Józsi
Lajos Sugár
Gusztáv Vándory
Tibor Weygand
Director
Béla Gaál
Writer
László Vadnay
,
Miklós Vitéz
Composer
Alfréd Márkus
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Hungary
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
1934
World premiere
14 December 1934
Release date
14 December 1934
Hungary
9 November 1936
USA
Production
Reflektor Film
Also known as
Meseautó, Čarobni auto, Signorina 10.000, The Dream Car, Сказочное авто, A meseautó, Car of Dreams
More
Film rating
7.5
Rate
10
votes
7.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 11 June 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree