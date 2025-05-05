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Poster of The Battle of the Sexes
6.2
Kinoafisha Films The Battle of the Sexes
6.2

The Battle of the Sexes

, 1928
The Battle of the Sexes
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Battle of the Sexes
6.2

Cast

Phyllis Haver
Marie Skinner
Belle Bennett
Mrs. William Judson
Sally O'Neil
Ruth Judson
Don Alvarado
Babe Winsor
William Bakewell
Billy Judson
Jean Hersholt
Jean Hersholt
William Judson
John Batten
Judson's Friend
Rolfe Sedan
Marie's Barber
Harry Semels
Mr. Judson's Barber
Director D. W. Griffith
Writer Daniel Carson Goodman, Gerrit J. Lloyd
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1928
World premiere 12 April 1914
Release date
12 April 1914 USA
Production Feature Productions
Also known as
The Battle of the Sexes, A Luta dos Sexos, Frauen sind schamlos, Hurmav võrgutaja, Ilyenek a férjek, Kampen mellan könen, Komödie einer Liebe, L'éternel problème, La batalla de los sexos, La battaglia dei sessi, Rat polova, Slangen i Paradiset, Wojna plci, Битва полов, 男女の戦

Film rating

6.2
Rate 13 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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