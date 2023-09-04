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Poster of Mayerling
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Mayerling
7.0

Mayerling

, 1936
Mayerling
France / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Mayerling
7.0

Cast

Charles Boyer
Charles Boyer
L'archiduc Rodolphe
Marthe Régnier
La baronne Vetsera
Yolande Laffon
L'archiduchesse Stéphanie
Odette Talazac
La nourrice de Marie
Danielle Darrieux
Marie Vetsera
Suzy Prim
La comtesse Larisch
Gina Manès
Marinka
Nane Germon
Anna Vetsera
Assia Granatouroff
La cousine de Marie
Christiane Ribes
Une fille
Director Anatole Litvak
Writer Joseph Kessel, Marcel Achard, Claude Anet, Irma von Cube
Composer Arthur Honegger
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1936
World premiere 31 January 1936
Release date
31 January 1936 France
13 September 1937 USA
Production Nero Films
Also known as
Mayerling, A mayerlingi tragédia, Majerling, Marija Večera, Mayerling-dramaet, Mayerlingdramaet, Mayerlingdramat, Mayerlingin murhenäytelmä, Sueños de príncipe, To drama tou Mayerling, Майерлинг, うたかたの恋, うたかたの戀

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 4 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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