After witnessing the murder of his father by a renegade as a boy, the grown-up Brandon helps to realize his father's dream of a transcontinental railway.
CountryUSA
Runtime2 hours 13 minutes
Production year1924
World premiere24 August 1924
Release date
1 January 1925
Brazil
17 April 1928
Portugal
24 August 1924
USA
Budget$450,000
ProductionFox Film Corporation
Also known as
The Iron Horse, Das Feuerross, El caballo de hierro, Gvozdeni konj, O Cavalo de Ferro, A tűzparipa, Das eiserne Pferd, Il cavallo d'acciaio, Ildhesten, Järnhästen, Jernhesten, Le cheval de fer, Ocel'ový tátos, Ognisty potwór, The Iron Trail, The Trans-Continental Railroad, The Transcontinental Railroad, Żelazny koń, Железный конь, アイアン・ホース