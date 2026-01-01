Menu
Poster of The Iron Horse
IMDb Rating: 7.2
The Iron Horse

The Iron Horse

The Iron Horse 18+
Synopsis

After witnessing the murder of his father by a renegade as a boy, the grown-up Brandon helps to realize his father's dream of a transcontinental railway.
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes
Production year 1924
World premiere 24 August 1924
Release date
1 January 1925 Brazil
17 April 1928 Portugal
24 August 1924 USA
Budget $450,000
Production Fox Film Corporation
Also known as
The Iron Horse, Das Feuerross, El caballo de hierro, Gvozdeni konj, O Cavalo de Ferro, A tűzparipa, Das eiserne Pferd, Il cavallo d'acciaio, Ildhesten, Järnhästen, Jernhesten, Le cheval de fer, Ocel'ový tátos, Ognisty potwór, The Iron Trail, The Trans-Continental Railroad, The Transcontinental Railroad, Żelazny koń, Железный конь, アイアン・ホース
Director
John Ford
John Ford
Cast
George O'Brien
Madge Bellamy
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.1
11 votes
7.2 IMDb
Quotes
intertitle [Referring to Brandon] With his own hands he has driven the last spike - the buckle in the girdle of a continent.
