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Poster of The North Star
5.9
Kinoafisha Films The North Star
5.9

The North Star

, 1943
The North Star
USA / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of The North Star
5.9

Cast

Ann Harding
Sophia Pavlov
Walter Brennan
Karp
Walter Huston
Dr. Kurin
Dana Andrews
Kolya Simonov
Anne Baxter
Marina Pavlov
Jane Withers
Clavdia Kurin
Farley Granger
Damian Simonov
Erich von Stroheim
Dr. von Harden
Dean Jagger
Dean Jagger
Rodion Pavlov
Eric Roberts
Grisha Kurin
Director Lewis Milestone
Writer Lillian Hellman
Composer Aaron Copland
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1943
World premiere 4 November 1943
Release date
20 February 1948 Czechoslovakia
4 November 1943 Mexico B
4 November 1943 USA
25 April 1944 USSR
Production The Samuel Goldwyn Company
Also known as
The North Star, A Estrela do Norte, Estrella norteña, Armored Attack, Armored Attack!, Blask na wschodzie, De noord ster, Estrela do Norte, Észak csillaga, Fuoco a oriente, L'étoile du nord, La estrella del norte, La estrella norteña, Nordstjernen, Överraskande i gryningen, Overrasket ved daggry, Pohjantähti, Steaua nordului, Θύελλα στην Ουκρανία, Τα θωρακισμένα εξορμούν, Северная звезда, 電撃作戦, Överraskade i gryningen

Film rating

5.9
Rate 13 votes
5.9 IMDb

Quotes

Dr. von Harden [while Dr. Kurin is holding a gun on Richter and von Harden] I do not like much of what I've done for the past nine years.
Dr. Pavel Grigorich Kurin [after von Harden has given a blood transfusion from a Russian child to a German soldier] You do not like bleeding children?
Dr. von Harden Did the boy die?
Dr. Pavel Grigorich Kurin [Contemtuously] You knew he would die!
Dr. von Harden They took too much blood. I'm sorry for that.
Dr. Pavel Grigorich Kurin Yes, I nelieve you when you say you are sorry.
Dr. von Harden I'm sorry for many things, Dr. Kurin. Most of all that this is not the world we used to know.
Dr. Pavel Grigorich Kurin I've heard about you... civilized men who are sorry. This...
[Contemptuously gesturing toward Richter]
Dr. Pavel Grigorich Kurin This kind is nothing! They will go when their bosses go, but men like you who have contempt for men like him! To me you are the real filth... men who do the work of Facists while they pretend to themselves that they are better than the beasts for whom they work... men who do murder while they laugh at them who order them to do it. It is men like you who have sold their people to men like him.
[He points to Richter and shoots him at point blank range]
Dr. Pavel Grigorich Kurin You see, Dr. von Harden, you were wrong about many things. I AM a man who kills!
[He shoots von Harden at point blank range too]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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