Dr. von Harden [while Dr. Kurin is holding a gun on Richter and von Harden] I do not like much of what I've done for the past nine years.

Dr. Pavel Grigorich Kurin [after von Harden has given a blood transfusion from a Russian child to a German soldier] You do not like bleeding children?

Dr. von Harden Did the boy die?

Dr. Pavel Grigorich Kurin [Contemtuously] You knew he would die!

Dr. von Harden They took too much blood. I'm sorry for that.

Dr. Pavel Grigorich Kurin Yes, I nelieve you when you say you are sorry.

Dr. von Harden I'm sorry for many things, Dr. Kurin. Most of all that this is not the world we used to know.

Dr. Pavel Grigorich Kurin I've heard about you... civilized men who are sorry. This...

[Contemptuously gesturing toward Richter]

Dr. Pavel Grigorich Kurin This kind is nothing! They will go when their bosses go, but men like you who have contempt for men like him! To me you are the real filth... men who do the work of Facists while they pretend to themselves that they are better than the beasts for whom they work... men who do murder while they laugh at them who order them to do it. It is men like you who have sold their people to men like him.

[He points to Richter and shoots him at point blank range]

Dr. Pavel Grigorich Kurin You see, Dr. von Harden, you were wrong about many things. I AM a man who kills!