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7.5
Kinoafisha
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Chess Fever
7.5
Chess Fever
, 1925
Shakhmatnaya goryachka
USSR / Short, Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
7.5
Cast
Boris Barnet
José Raúl Capablanca
The World Champion
Konstantin Eggert
Vladimir Fogel
The Hero
Anna Selivanova
The Heroine
Natalya Glan
Zakhar Darevsky
Mikhail Zharov
House Painter
Anatoli Ktorov
Tram Passenger
Yakov Protazanov
Chemist
Yuli Raizman
Chemist's Assistant
Ivan Koval-Samborsky
Policeman
Director
Vsevolod Pudovkin
,
Nikolai Shpikovsky
Writer
Nikolai Shpikovsky
Composer
Roger White
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
28 minutes
Production year
1925
World premiere
21 December 1925
Release date
21 December 1925
Russia
0+
21 December 1925
USSR
Production
Mezhrabpom-Rus
Also known as
Shakhmatnaya goryachka, Chess Fever, La fiebre del ajedrez, La fièvre des échecs, Febre do Xadrez, Gorączka szachowa, La febbre degli scacchi, Sakkláz, Schachfieber, Sjakkfeber, Шахматная горячка, チェス狂, Santranç Humması, Šachmatnaja gorjačka
More
Film rating
7.5
Rate
22
votes
7.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
1032
In the Short genre
20
In the Comedy genre
223
In films of USSR
130
In films of 1925
3
Stills
Showtimes
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