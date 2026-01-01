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Poster of Chess Fever
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Chess Fever
7.5

Chess Fever

, 1925
Shakhmatnaya goryachka
USSR / Short, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Chess Fever
7.5

Cast

Boris Barnet
Boris Barnet
José Raúl Capablanca
The World Champion
Konstantin Eggert
Vladimir Fogel
The Hero
Anna Selivanova
The Heroine
Natalya Glan
Zakhar Darevsky
Mikhail Zharov
Mikhail Zharov
House Painter
Anatoli Ktorov
Tram Passenger
Yakov Protazanov
Chemist
Yuli Raizman
Chemist's Assistant
Ivan Koval-Samborsky
Policeman
Director Vsevolod Pudovkin, Nikolai Shpikovsky
Writer Nikolai Shpikovsky
Composer Roger White
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 28 minutes
Production year 1925
World premiere 21 December 1925
Release date
21 December 1925 Russia 0+
21 December 1925 USSR
Production Mezhrabpom-Rus
Also known as
Shakhmatnaya goryachka, Chess Fever, La fiebre del ajedrez, La fièvre des échecs, Febre do Xadrez, Gorączka szachowa, La febbre degli scacchi, Sakkláz, Schachfieber, Sjakkfeber, Шахматная горячка, チェス狂, Santranç Humması, Šachmatnaja gorjačka

Film rating

7.5
Rate 22 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1032 In the Short genre  20 In the Comedy genre  223 In films of USSR  130 In films of 1925  3
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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