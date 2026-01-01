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Poster of The White Cliffs of Dover
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The White Cliffs of Dover
7.1

The White Cliffs of Dover

, 1944
The White Cliffs of Dover
USA / Romantic, War, Drama / 18+
Poster of The White Cliffs of Dover
7.1

Cast

Irene Dunne
Alan Marshal
Roddy McDowall
Frank Morgan
Van Johnson
Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Director Clarence Brown
Writer Claudine West, Jan Lustig, George Froeschel, Alice Duer Miller
Composer Herbert Stothart
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 1944
World premiere 19 June 1944
Release date
20 June 1947 Czechoslovakia
19 June 1944 USA
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
The White Cliffs of Dover, Evocación, As Rochas Brancas de Dover, Białe klify w Dover, Bílé útesy doverské, Die weißen Klippen, Dover fehér sziklái, Doverin valkeat kalliot, Dovers hvite klipper, Dovers vita klippor, Evocação, Las rocas blancas de Dóver, Le bianche scogliere di Dover, Les Blanches Falaises de Douvres, Weiße Klippen, White Cliffs of Dover, Οι λευκοί βράχοι του Ντόβερ, Белые скалы Дувра, ドーヴァーの白い崖

Film rating

7.1
Rate 15 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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