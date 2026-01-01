The White Cliffs of Dover, Evocación, As Rochas Brancas de Dover, Białe klify w Dover, Bílé útesy doverské, Die weißen Klippen, Dover fehér sziklái, Doverin valkeat kalliot, Dovers hvite klipper, Dovers vita klippor, Evocação, Las rocas blancas de Dóver, Le bianche scogliere di Dover, Les Blanches Falaises de Douvres, Weiße Klippen, White Cliffs of Dover, Οι λευκοί βράχοι του Ντόβερ, Белые скалы Дувра, ドーヴァーの白い崖
Film rating
7.1
Rate15 votes
7IMDb
Quotes
Susan Dunn's landlady[Of Susan]
Susan Dunn's landladySuch a nice young thing! Not a bit like an American.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.