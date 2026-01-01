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Poster of The Strange Love of Martha Ivers
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The Strange Love of Martha Ivers
7.4

The Strange Love of Martha Ivers

, 1946
The Strange Love of Martha Ivers
USA / Drama, Film-Noir / 18+
Poster of The Strange Love of Martha Ivers
7.4

Synopsis

A ruthless, domineering woman is married to an alcoholic D.A., her childhood companion and the only living witness to her murder of her rich aunt seventeen years earlier.

Cast

Barbara Stanwyck
Barbara Stanwyck
Martha Ivers
Van Heflin
Sam Masterson
Lizabeth Scott
Toni Marachek
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Walter O'Neil
Judith Anderson
Mrs. Ivers
Roman Bohnen
Mr. O'Neil
Darryl Hickman
Sam - As a Child
Janis Wilson
Martha - As a Child
Ann Doran
Bobbi St. John
Frank Orth
Hotel Clerk
Director Lewis Milestone
Writer Robert Rossen, John Patrick
Composer Miklós Rózsa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 1946
World premiere 13 June 1946
Release date
19 August 1946 Denmark 15
21 November 1947 Finland
5 November 1947 France
19 August 1946 Great Britain
10 November 1947 Italy
12 September 1946 Mexico
27 February 1948 Portugal
24 February 1947 Sweden
13 September 1946 USA
Production Hal Wallis Productions
Also known as
The Strange Love of Martha Ivers, El extraño amor de Martha Ivers, Die seltsame Liebe der Martha Ivers, El extraño caso de Martha Ivers, Amartoles gynaikes, Cudna ljubav Marte Ivers, Čudna ljubav Marthe Ivers, Den gådefulde Martha Ivers, Dziwna miłość Marthy Ivers, Dziwna miłość Marty Ivers, En diabolisk kvinna, Fallet Martha Ivers, L'emprise du crime, L'estrany amor de Marta Ivers, Lo strano amore di Marta Ivers, Love Lies Bleeding, Martha Ivers furcsa szerelme, Martha Ivers'in Aşkı, Martha Iversin outo rakkaus, Meaningful Glances, Mysteriet Martha Ivers, O Estranho Amor de Martha Ivers, O Tempo Não Apaga, Paholaisnainen, Podivná láska Marty Iversové, Seltsame Liebe der Martha Ivers, Strange Love, Strania iubire a lui Martha Ivers, Αμαρτωλές γυναίκες, Странната любов на Марта Айвърс, Странная любовь Марты Айверс, 呪いの血, El extraño crimen de Martha Ivers, Whisper Her Name

Film rating

7.4
Rate 11 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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