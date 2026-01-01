The Strange Love of Martha Ivers, El extraño amor de Martha Ivers, Die seltsame Liebe der Martha Ivers, El extraño caso de Martha Ivers, Amartoles gynaikes, Cudna ljubav Marte Ivers, Čudna ljubav Marthe Ivers, Den gådefulde Martha Ivers, Dziwna miłość Marthy Ivers, Dziwna miłość Marty Ivers, En diabolisk kvinna, Fallet Martha Ivers, L'emprise du crime, L'estrany amor de Marta Ivers, Lo strano amore di Marta Ivers, Love Lies Bleeding, Martha Ivers furcsa szerelme, Martha Ivers'in Aşkı, Martha Iversin outo rakkaus, Meaningful Glances, Mysteriet Martha Ivers, O Estranho Amor de Martha Ivers, O Tempo Não Apaga, Paholaisnainen, Podivná láska Marty Iversové, Seltsame Liebe der Martha Ivers, Strange Love, Strania iubire a lui Martha Ivers, Αμαρτωλές γυναίκες, Странната любов на Марта Айвърс, Странная любовь Марты Айверс, 呪いの血, El extraño crimen de Martha Ivers, Whisper Her Name
Film rating
7.4
Rate11 votes
7.4IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Sailor[after Sam has crashed his car]What happened?
Sam MastersonThe road curved, but I didn't.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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