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Poster of Lilac
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Lilac
6.7

Lilac

, 1932
Coeur de lilas
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Lilac
6.7

Synopsis

Lilac is consorting with the criminal scum of Paris but then she falls in love with a handsome detective...

Cast

Marcelle Romée
Coeur de lilas
André Luguet
André Lucot
Jean Gabin
Jean Gabin
Martousse
Madeleine Guitty
Mme. Charignoul
Carlotta Conti
Mme. Novion
Lydie Villars
La crevette
Fordyce
Mme Darny
Fréhel
La Douleur
Marcel Delaître
Darny
Paul Amiot
Merlu
Director Anatole Litvak
Writer Tristan Bernard, Charles-Henry Hirsch, Dorothy Farnum, Anatole Litvak
Composer Maurice Yvain
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1932
World premiere 13 March 1932
Release date
13 March 1932 France
Budget $120,000
Production Fifra
Also known as
Coeur de lilas, Fra det mørke Paris, I kardia tou apahi, Lilac, Lilas' hjerte, Sombras de Paris, Srce od jorgovana, Сердце Сирени

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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