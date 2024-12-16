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Poster of Cinderella
7.8
Cinderella - Clip
Kinoafisha Films Cinderella
7.8

Cinderella

, 1947
Zolushka
USSR / Fairy Tale, Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Cinderella
7.8
Cinderella - Clip
Cinderella  Clip

Cast

Yanina Zhejmo
Cinderella
Aleksey Konsovsky
Aleksey Konsovsky
Prince
Erast Garin
Erast Garin
King
Faina Ranevskaya
Faina Ranevskaya
Stepmother
Yelena Yunger
Daughter
Tatyana Sezenyovskaya
Daughter
Vasili Merkuryev
Vasili Merkuryev
Forester
Aleksandr Rumnyov
Pas de Trois
Varvara Myasnikova
Fairy
Igor Klimenkov
Page
Director Nadezhda Kosheverova, Mikhail Shapiro
Writer Evgeniy Shvarts
Composer Antonio Spadavekkia
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1947
World premiere 16 May 1947
Release date
7 November 1947 Czechoslovakia
16 May 1947 USSR
MPAA G
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Zolushka, Cenicienta, Cinderella, Золушка, Aschenbrödel, Askepott, Askungen, Cenușăreasa în țara basmelor, Cinderela, Cô Bé Lọ Lem, Das Aschenbrödel, Hamupipőke, Kopciuszek, Le conte de Cendrillon, Popelka, Popoluška, Russian Cinderella, Tuhkatriinu, Tuhkimo, Попелюшка, シンデレラ姫（1947）, Cenușăreasa, Մոխրոտը, سیندرل, Pelenė, Pelnrušķīte

Film rating

7.8
Rate 23 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  558 In the Fairy Tale genre  28 In the Family genre  65 In films of USSR  44 In films of 1947  2
Updated 16 December 2024

Film Trailers

All trailers
Cinderella - Clip
Cinderella Clip
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

King [to prince] Why won't you talk?
Prince [Smitten by Cinderella] I can't.
King [to Cinderella] Don't believe him, he can talk! He talks very well. He even recites poetry.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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