Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Cinderella
7.8
Cinderella
, 1947
Zolushka
USSR / Fairy Tale, Family / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
7.8
Cinderella
Clip
Clip
Cast
Yanina Zhejmo
Cinderella
Aleksey Konsovsky
Prince
Erast Garin
King
Faina Ranevskaya
Stepmother
Yelena Yunger
Daughter
Tatyana Sezenyovskaya
Daughter
Vasili Merkuryev
Forester
Aleksandr Rumnyov
Pas de Trois
Varvara Myasnikova
Fairy
Igor Klimenkov
Page
Director
Nadezhda Kosheverova
,
Mikhail Shapiro
Writer
Evgeniy Shvarts
Composer
Antonio Spadavekkia
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
1947
World premiere
16 May 1947
Release date
7 November 1947
Czechoslovakia
16 May 1947
USSR
MPAA
G
Production
Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Zolushka, Cenicienta, Cinderella, Золушка, Aschenbrödel, Askepott, Askungen, Cenușăreasa în țara basmelor, Cinderela, Cô Bé Lọ Lem, Das Aschenbrödel, Hamupipőke, Kopciuszek, Le conte de Cendrillon, Popelka, Popoluška, Russian Cinderella, Tuhkatriinu, Tuhkimo, Попелюшка, シンデレラ姫（1947）, Cenușăreasa, Մոխրոտը, سیندرل, Pelenė, Pelnrušķīte
More
Film rating
7.8
Rate
23
votes
7.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
558
In the Fairy Tale genre
28
In the Family genre
65
In films of USSR
44
In films of 1947
2
Updated 16 December 2024
Film Trailers
All trailers
Cinderella
Clip
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Quotes
King
[to prince]
Why won't you talk?
Prince
[Smitten by Cinderella]
I can't.
King
[to Cinderella]
Don't believe him, he can talk! He talks very well. He even recites poetry.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Cinderella
Tayna Chetyrekh Printsess
Fantasy, Comedy
2014, Russia
4.0
Anastasia
Animation, Fairy Tale, Drama, Musical, Family, Adventure
1997, USA
7.0
Pretty Woman
Comedy
1990, USA
7.0
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella
Family, Musical, Fantasy, Romantic, Adventure
1977, Great Britain
7.0
Vacation of Petrov and Vasechkin, Usual and Incredible
Comedy, Family, Musical, Fantasy
1984, USSR
7.0
Last Year's Snow Was Falling
Short, Animation
1983, USSR
8.0
Treasure Island
Adventure, Family
1982, USSR
7.0
Zhil-byl pyos
Short, Comedy, Animation, Family
1982, USSR
8.0
4:0 Tanechla Ahead
Family, Comedy
1982, USSR
7.0
Priklyucheniya Toma Soyera i Geklberri Finna
Comedy, Adventure, Family
1982, USSR
7.0
Zolushka
Family, Animation, Short, Fairy Tale
1979, USSR
7.0
Troe iz Prostokvashino
Family, Animation, Short
1978, USSR
8.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree