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Don't believe him, he can talk! He talks very well. He even recites poetry.

King [to Cinderella] Don't believe him, he can talk! He talks very well. He even recites poetry.

Prince [Smitten by Cinderella] I can't.

Why won't you talk?

King [to prince] Why won't you talk?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.