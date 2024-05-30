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Poster of Marius
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Marius
7.8

Marius

, 1931
Marius
France / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Marius
7.8

Synopsis

César runs a bar along Marseilles' port, assisted by his 23 year old son, Marius. Colorful characters abound: M. Panisse, an aging widower and prosperous sail maker; Honorine, a fishmonger with a sidewalk stall near the bar; her daughter, Fanny, who helps her sell cockles just outside the bar; and various old salts. Friends since childhood, Fanny and Marius love each other, but Marius has a secret wanderlust: every ship's whistle stirs a longing for foreign lands. When M. Panisse seeks Fanny's hand in marriage and when a departing clipper needs a deckhand, Marius and Fanny must decide who and what they love most. César, with his generous, wise spirit, tries to guide his son.

Cast

Fernand Charpin
Honoré Panisse
Orane Demazis
Fanny
Raimu
César Olivier
Alida Rouffe
Honorine Cabanis
Pierre Fresnay
Marius
Paul Dullac
Félix Escartefigue
Alexandre Mihalesco
Piquoiseau
Robert Vattier
Albert Brun
Édouard Delmont
Le Goelec
Lucien Callamand
Le quartier-maître du ferry-boat
Director Alexander Korda
Writer Marcel Pagnol
Composer Francis Gromon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 1931
World premiere 9 October 1931
Release date
9 October 1931 France TP
24 April 1933 USA
Worldwide Gross $8,262
Production Les Films Marcel Pagnol
Also known as
Marius, Мариус, Marios, Mariusz, Маріус, Marius, Fanny, César 1 - Marius, 마리우스

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 30 May 2024

Quotes

César Olivier You don't understand women yet. But me, kid, I'll explain. Women are proud and fragile. And it's no use trying to hide things from them. They've got a sixth sense.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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