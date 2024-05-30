You don't understand women yet. But me, kid, I'll explain. Women are proud and fragile. And it's no use trying to hide things from them. They've got a sixth sense.

César Olivier You don't understand women yet. But me, kid, I'll explain. Women are proud and fragile. And it's no use trying to hide things from them. They've got a sixth sense.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.