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Poster of Ruslan and Ludmila
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Ruslan and Ludmila
6.7

Ruslan and Ludmila

, 1938
Ruslan i Lyudmila
USSR / Family, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Ruslan and Ludmila
6.7

Synopsis

The evil wizard Chernomor abducts Princess Lyudmila during the wedding. Her husband Ruslan goes in search of his beloved.

Cast

Nikolai Bubnov
Prince Vladimir
Nikolai Chaplygin
Lyudmila Glazova
Lyudmila
Sergei Stolyarov
Sergei Stolyarov
Ruslan
Mariya Shlenskaya
Naina
Boris Kerobyan
Farlaf
K. Komarov
Chernomor
V. Savitsky
The knight's head
Director Ivan Nikitchenko, Viktor Nevezhin
Writer Samuil Bolotin, Viktor Nevezhin, Aleksandr Pushkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 50 minutes
Production year 1938
World premiere 15 February 1938
Release date
15 February 1938 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Ruslan i Lyudmila, Ruslan and Ludmila, Ruslan ja Ludmilla, Ruslan ja Lydmila, Ruslan şi Ludmila, Руслан и Людмила

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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