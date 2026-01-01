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6.7
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Ruslan and Ludmila
6.7
Ruslan and Ludmila
, 1938
Ruslan i Lyudmila
USSR / Family, Fantasy / 18+
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6.7
Synopsis
The evil wizard Chernomor abducts Princess Lyudmila during the wedding. Her husband Ruslan goes in search of his beloved.
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Cast
Nikolai Bubnov
Prince Vladimir
Nikolai Chaplygin
Lyudmila Glazova
Lyudmila
Sergei Stolyarov
Ruslan
Mariya Shlenskaya
Naina
Boris Kerobyan
Farlaf
K. Komarov
Chernomor
V. Savitsky
The knight's head
Director
Ivan Nikitchenko
,
Viktor Nevezhin
Writer
Samuil Bolotin
,
Viktor Nevezhin
,
Aleksandr Pushkin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
50 minutes
Production year
1938
World premiere
15 February 1938
Release date
15 February 1938
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Ruslan i Lyudmila, Ruslan and Ludmila, Ruslan ja Ludmilla, Ruslan ja Lydmila, Ruslan şi Ludmila, Руслан и Людмила
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
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