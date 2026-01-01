The Crowd Roars, La foule en délire, A Multidão Vibra, Csók és gong, El gong de la victoria, Fibra de Campeão, Give and Take, Mængden brøler, O ohlos mainetai, Schnelle Fäuste, Sensationernas match, Sta op en vecht, Yllätysten ottelu, Zabranjena ljubav, Восьмой раунд, Толпа ревёт, 群衆は叫ぶ
Film rating
5.9
Rate15 votes
6.7IMDb
Quotes
Brian McCoyWhy, Tommy's right has the kick of a Missouri mule, the speed of a striking cobra, and the aim of William Tell.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.