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Poster of The Crowd Roars
5.9
Kinoafisha Films The Crowd Roars
5.9

The Crowd Roars

, 1938
The Crowd Roars
USA / Drama, Action / 18+
Poster of The Crowd Roars
5.9

Cast

Robert Taylor
Robert Taylor
Tommy McCoy
Edward Arnold
Jim Cain
Frank Morgan
Brian McCoy
Maureen O'Sullivan
Sheila Carson
William Gargan
Johnny Martin
Lionel Stander
'Happy' Lane
Jane Wyman
Vivian Lee
Nat Pendleton
'Pug' Walsh
Charles D. Brown
Bill Thorne
Gene Reynolds
Tommy McCoy - as a boy
Director Richard Thorp
Writer Thomas Lennon, George Bruce, George Oppenheimer
Composer Edward Ward
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1938
World premiere 6 August 1938
Release date
6 August 1938 USA
22 October 1948 USSR
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
The Crowd Roars, La foule en délire, A Multidão Vibra, Csók és gong, El gong de la victoria, Fibra de Campeão, Give and Take, Mængden brøler, O ohlos mainetai, Schnelle Fäuste, Sensationernas match, Sta op en vecht, Yllätysten ottelu, Zabranjena ljubav, Восьмой раунд, Толпа ревёт, 群衆は叫ぶ

Film rating

5.9
Rate 15 votes
6.7 IMDb

Quotes

Brian McCoy Why, Tommy's right has the kick of a Missouri mule, the speed of a striking cobra, and the aim of William Tell.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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