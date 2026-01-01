[last lines]

Sherlock Holmes Yes, but this is a great country, Watson.

Dr. John H. Watson It certainly is, my dear fellow.

Sherlock Holmes Look, up there ahead, the Capitol, the very heart of this democracy.

Dr. John H. Watson Democracy, the only hope for the future, hey, Holmes?

Sherlock Holmes "It's not given to us to peer into the mysteries of the future... but, in the days to come, the British and American people will, for their own safety and for the good of all, walk together in majesty, and in justice, and in peace."

Dr. John H. Watson That's magnificent. I quite agree with you.