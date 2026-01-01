[last lines]
Sherlock Holmes
Yes, but this is a great country, Watson.
Dr. John H. Watson
It certainly is, my dear fellow.
Sherlock Holmes
Look, up there ahead, the Capitol, the very heart of this democracy.
Dr. John H. Watson
Democracy, the only hope for the future, hey, Holmes?
Sherlock Holmes
"It's not given to us to peer into the mysteries of the future... but, in the days to come, the British and American people will, for their own safety and for the good of all, walk together in majesty, and in justice, and in peace."
Dr. John H. Watson
That's magnificent. I quite agree with you.
Sherlock Holmes
Not with me, with Mr. Winston Churchill. I was quoting from the speech he made not so long ago in that very building.