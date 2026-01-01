Menu
Sherlock Holmes in Washington
6.7 IMDb Rating: 6.7
Sherlock Holmes in Washington

Sherlock Holmes in Washington 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 1943
World premiere 24 March 1943
Release date
24 March 1943 Mexico
30 April 1943 USA
Production Universal Pictures
Also known as
Sherlock Holmes in Washington, Sherlock Holmes en Washington, Sherlock Holmes em Washington, Sherlock Holmes a Washington, Sherlock Holmes à Washington, Sherlock Holmes i Washington, Sherlock Holmes în Washington, Sherlock Holmes w Waszyngtonie, Sherlock Homes Washingtonban, Sherlok Xolms Vashingtonda, Tapahtui Washingtonissa, Verhängnisvolle Reise, Шерлок Холмс в Вашингтоне, Шерлок Холмс във Вашингтон, ワシントンのシャーロック・ホームズ
Director
Roy William Neill
Cast
Holmes Herbert
Nigel Bruce
Basil Rathbone
Kidnapping Movies Kidnapping Movies

6.7
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Quotes
[last lines]
Sherlock Holmes Yes, but this is a great country, Watson.
Dr. John H. Watson It certainly is, my dear fellow.
Sherlock Holmes Look, up there ahead, the Capitol, the very heart of this democracy.
Dr. John H. Watson Democracy, the only hope for the future, hey, Holmes?
Sherlock Holmes "It's not given to us to peer into the mysteries of the future... but, in the days to come, the British and American people will, for their own safety and for the good of all, walk together in majesty, and in justice, and in peace."
Dr. John H. Watson That's magnificent. I quite agree with you.
Sherlock Holmes Not with me, with Mr. Winston Churchill. I was quoting from the speech he made not so long ago in that very building.
