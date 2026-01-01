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Poster of Dream
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Dream
7.5

Dream

, 1941
Mechta
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Dream
7.5

Cast

Yelena Kuzmina
Yelena Kuzmina
Anna
Vladimir Solovyov
Vasil, Anna's brother
Victor Shcheglov
Faina Ranevskaya
Faina Ranevskaya
Madame Rosa Skorokhodova
Arkadi Kislyakov
Lazar Skorokhod
Ada Wójcik
Vanda
Valentin Shcheglov
Tomash - worker
Mikhail Astangov
Stanislav Komorovsky
Mikhail Bolduman
Zygmunt Dombek
Rostislav Plyatt
Rostislav Plyatt
Yanek, cabdriver
Nikolai Orlov
Old weaver
Director Mikhail Romm
Writer Yevgeny Gabrilovich, Mikhail Romm
Composer Henry Vars
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1941
World premiere 13 September 1943
Release date
13 September 1943 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Mechta, Dream, Marzenie, San, Мечта

Film rating

7.5
Rate 21 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  936 In the Drama genre  436 In films of USSR  113 In films of 1941  4
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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