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Film rating
6.9
Rate10 votes
6.9IMDb
Updated 5 June 2024
Stills
Quotes
Kitty FoyleBoy or Girl?
Dr. Mark EisenBoy. Almost lost the little fella. (Looks around the poor apartment) Mighta been better if he hadn't pulled through.
Kitty FoyleDon't say that, Mark. It's always better to pull through.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.