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Poster of Kitty Foyle
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Kitty Foyle
6.9

Kitty Foyle

, 1940
Kitty Foyle
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Kitty Foyle
6.9

Synopsis

Kitty Foyle, a hard-working white-collar girl from a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania low, middle-class family, meets and falls in love with young socialite Wyn Strafford but his family is against her.

Cast

Ginger Rogers
Ginger Rogers
Kitty Foyle
Dennis Morgan
Wyn Strafford
James Craig
Mark
Ernest Cossart
Pop
Eduardo Ciannelli
Giono
Gladys Cooper
Mrs. Strafford
Odette Myrtil
Delphine Detaille
Mary Treen
Pat
K.T. Stevens
Molly
Walter Kingsford
Mr. Kennett
Director Sam Wood
Writer Christopher Morley, Dalton Trumbo, Donald Ogden Stewart
Composer Roy Webb
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1940
World premiere 27 December 1940
Release date
18 April 1947 Czechoslovakia
27 December 1940 USA NR
Production RKO Radio Pictures
Also known as
Kitty Foyle, Espejismo de amor, Fräulein Kitty, Kitty, Kitty - A Rapariga da Gola Branca, Kitty Foyle - Ung modern kvinna, Kitty Foyle - Ung moderne dame, Kitty Foyle, ragazza innamorata, Leánysors, Miratge d'amor, To drama mias gynaikas, Το δράμα μιας γυναίκας, Кити Фойл, Китти Фойль, 恋愛手帖

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 5 June 2024

Quotes

Kitty Foyle Boy or Girl?
Dr. Mark Eisen Boy. Almost lost the little fella. (Looks around the poor apartment) Mighta been better if he hadn't pulled through.
Kitty Foyle Don't say that, Mark. It's always better to pull through.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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