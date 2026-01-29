Menu
7.8 IMDb Rating: 7.9
Battleship Potemkin

Bronenosets Potyomkin
Battleship Potemkin - trailer 2
Battleship Potemkin  trailer 2
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 1925
World premiere 12 November 1925
Release date
29 January 2026 Russia К24
27 August 1940 Argentina ATP
21 September 1951 Australia PG
18 June 1928 Belgium
25 February 2005 Brazil
1 October 1926 Czechoslovakia
30 September 1926 Denmark
12 November 1926 France
11 August 1930 Germany
11 January 1954 Great Britain
20 January 1951 Hungary
7 April 1960 Italy
4 October 1967 Japan
19 May 1974 Portugal
15 October 1994 South Korea 15
14 January 1931 Spain
17 November 1926 Sweden
5 December 1926 USA NR
24 December 1925 USSR
Worldwide Gross $71,210
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Bronenosets Potyomkin, Battleship Potemkin, El acorazado Potemkin, Le cuirassé Potemkine, Pansarkryssaren Potemkin, Pantserkruiser Potemkin, Panzerkreuzer Potemkin, Броненосец «Потемкин», Броненосец Потёмкин, Acorazado Potemkin, Bronenosets Potemkin, Bronomzidi Potiomkini, Chiến Hạm Potemkin, Crucișătorul Potemkin, El cuirassat Potemkin, Kriznik Potemkin, Krstarica Potemkin, La corazzata Potemkin, O Couraçado Potemkine, O Couraçado Potyômkine, O Encouraçado Potemkin, Oniyat HaKrav Potemkin, Pancernik Potiomkin, Pansarskeppet Potemkin, Panserkrydseren Potemkin, Panserkrysseren Potemkin, Panssarilaiva Potemkin, Patyomkin cirkáló, Patyomkin páncélos, Potemkin, Potemkin zırhlısı, Šarvuotis Potiomkinas, Senkan Pochomukin, The Armored Cruiser Potemkin, The Battleship Potemkin, Thorikto Potemkin, Θωρηκτό Ποτέμκιν, Το θωρηκτόν Ποτέμκιν, Броненосецът *Потьомкин*, Броненосець Потьомкін, Оклопњача Потемкин, 戦艦ポチョムキン, 波坦金戰艦, 波特金號戰艦
Director
Sergei Eisenstein
Sergei Eisenstein
Cast
Aleksandr Pavlovich Antonov
Aleksandr Pavlovich Antonov
Vladimir Barskiy
Vladimir Barskiy
Grigoriy Aleksandrov
Grigoriy Aleksandrov
Ivan Bobrov
Ivan Bobrov
Mikhail Gomorov
Mikhail Gomorov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Battleship Potemkin
Strike 7.7
Strike (1924)
Alexander Nevsky 7.6
Alexander Nevsky (1938)
¡Vivan las antípodas! 7.3
¡Vivan las antípodas! (2011)
Four 6.2
Four (2004)
Aguirre, the Wrath of God 7.5
Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972)
La jetée 8.3
La jetée (1962)
Encounter at the Elbe 6.7
Encounter at the Elbe (1949)
Ivan the Terrible. Part I 7.6
Ivan the Terrible. Part I (1944)
The Rules of the Game 7.9
The Rules of the Game (1939)
La Grande Illusion 8.3
La Grande Illusion (1937)
We're from Kronstad 6.9
We're from Kronstad (1936)
L'Atalante 7.7
L'Atalante (1934)

Film rating

7.8
Rate 27 votes
7.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  441
Domzhur (Tsentralnyy Dom zhurnalistov)
18:50 from 450 ₽
Illyuzion
14:45 from 400 ₽
Goofs

In the firing-squad sequence, moments before the mutiny, the ship's priest taps a crucifix on his right hand while holding it in his left. When the camera cuts to a close-up of the cross, it abruptly appears in the opposite hand.

Battleship Potemkin - trailer 2
Battleship Potemkin Trailer 2
Battleship Potemkin - trailer
Battleship Potemkin Trailer
Domzhur (Tsentralnyy Dom zhurnalistov)
Aleksandrovskiy Sad
2D
18:50 from 450 ₽
Illyuzion
Marksistskaya
2D
14:45 from 400 ₽
Karo 11 Oktyabr
Arbatskaya
2D
12:10 from 610 ₽ 18:10 from 660 ₽
