Nick Lombardi Jamie, we're having a little argument. What color are Annie's eyes?

Jamie Shellgrove Dark Brown. But in the light they've got little golden flecks.

Danny Webson Miller How tall is she compared to you?

Jamie Shellgrove When she's wearing high heels, she comes to here, and low heels, to here.

Danny Webson Miller Uh, what color nail polish does she use?