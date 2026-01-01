Quotes
Nick Lombardi Jamie, we're having a little argument. What color are Annie's eyes?
Jamie Shellgrove Dark Brown. But in the light they've got little golden flecks.
Danny Webson Miller How tall is she compared to you?
Jamie Shellgrove When she's wearing high heels, she comes to here, and low heels, to here.
Danny Webson Miller Uh, what color nail polish does she use?
Jamie Shellgrove None. Her hands are like a little girl's. And that perfume she uses, that's like a little girl's too... so clean and soapy. But you know the cutest thing about her? You can always tells when she's going to smile. Just a second before she wrinkles up her nose. Always.