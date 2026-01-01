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Poster of It Happened in Brooklyn
6.5
Kinoafisha Films It Happened in Brooklyn
6.5

It Happened in Brooklyn

, 1947
It Happened in Brooklyn
USA / Romantic, Musical, Comedy / 18+
Poster of It Happened in Brooklyn
6.5

Cast

Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra
Danny Webson Miller
Kathryn Grayson
Anne Fielding
Peter Lawford
Jamie Shellgrove
Gloria Grahame
Nurse
Jimmy Durante
Nick Lombardi
Marcy McGuire
Rae Jakobi
Aubrey Mather
Digby John
Tamara Shayne
Mrs. Kardos
William Roy
Leo Kardos
Bobby Long
Johnny O'Brien
Director Richard Whorf
Writer Isobel Lennart, Jack McGowan
Composer Johnny Green
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1947
World premiere 13 March 1947
Release date
7 April 1947 USA
Production Loew's
Also known as
It Happened in Brooklyn, Sucedió en mi tierra, Accadde a Brooklyn, Aconteceu Assim, Aconteceu no Brooklyn, aşk maceraları, Drömmarnas bro, Ihre beiden Verehrer, S-a întâmplat în Brooklin, Saattaapa tapahtua, Sucedió en Brooklyn, Tout le monde chante, Tudo Canta no Meu Bairro, Това се случи в Бруклин, Это произошло в Бруклине, 下町天国

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Nick Lombardi Jamie, we're having a little argument. What color are Annie's eyes?
Jamie Shellgrove Dark Brown. But in the light they've got little golden flecks.
Danny Webson Miller How tall is she compared to you?
Jamie Shellgrove When she's wearing high heels, she comes to here, and low heels, to here.
Danny Webson Miller Uh, what color nail polish does she use?
Jamie Shellgrove None. Her hands are like a little girl's. And that perfume she uses, that's like a little girl's too... so clean and soapy. But you know the cutest thing about her? You can always tells when she's going to smile. Just a second before she wrinkles up her nose. Always.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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