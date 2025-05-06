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Poster of Secret Agent
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Secret Agent
6.8

Secret Agent

, 1947
Podvig razvedchika
USSR / Detective, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Secret Agent
6.8

Cast

Pavel Kadochnikov
Pavel Kadochnikov
Mayor Aleksey Fedotov
Viktor Dobrovolsky
Vadim - Secret Service Chief
Dmitri Milyutenko
Berezhnoy
Sergey Martinson
Sergey Martinson
Willi Pommer
Mikhail Romanov
Erich von Rummelsburg
Boris Barnet
Boris Barnet
Gen. von Kühn
Amvrosy Buchma
Leshchuk
Pyotr Arzhanov
Karpovski - aka Stübing
Yelena Izmailova
Theresa Gruber
Valentina Ulesova
Nina
Director Boris Barnet
Writer Mikhail Bleiman, Konstantin Isaev, Mikhail Maklyarsky
Composer Oskar Sandler, Dmitriy Klebanov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1947
World premiere 26 June 1947
Release date
26 June 1947 Russia 12+
2 April 1948 Czechoslovakia
19 September 1947 USA
Production Kievskaya Kinostudiya (Kiev Film Studio)
Also known as
Podvig razvedchika, Подвиг разведчика, Agente secreto, As wywiadu, Atto eroico di un agente segreto, Heldentaten eines Kundschafters, Hyppy tuntemattomaan, Im geheimen Auftrag, L'exploit d'un éclaireur, Med döden i hälarna, Personne ne le saura, Podvig obaveštajca, Secret Agent, Secret Mission, Secretele contraspionajui, Secrets of Counter-Espionage, Tajemství vyzvédace, The Scout's Exploit, Veszélyes őrjárat, Подвиг розвідника, 諜報員, 侦查员的功勋, 永远的秘密

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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