ProductionKievskaya Kinostudiya (Kiev Film Studio)
Also known as
Podvig razvedchika, Подвиг разведчика, Agente secreto, As wywiadu, Atto eroico di un agente segreto, Heldentaten eines Kundschafters, Hyppy tuntemattomaan, Im geheimen Auftrag, L'exploit d'un éclaireur, Med döden i hälarna, Personne ne le saura, Podvig obaveštajca, Secret Agent, Secret Mission, Secretele contraspionajui, Secrets of Counter-Espionage, Tajemství vyzvédace, The Scout's Exploit, Veszélyes őrjárat, Подвиг розвідника, 諜報員, 侦查员的功勋, 永远的秘密
Film rating
6.8
Rate10 votes
6.7IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.