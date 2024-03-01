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Poster of The Singing City
6.1
Kinoafisha Films The Singing City
6.1

The Singing City

, 1930
Die singende Stadt
Germany / Musical, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Singing City
6.1

Synopsis

A tourist guide in Naples is taken on by a Viennese woman impressed by his singing, and who regards him as her protege. This film was released as a German version and English Version known as "The City of Song". Brigitte Helm once portrays a beautiful femme fatale who displays her affection and lust for her tourist guide which is paralleled with the main bodied theme of the early romanticist songs played throughout.

Cast

Jan Kiepura
Giovanni Cavallone - Fremdenführer
Brigitte Helm
Claire Landshoff - junge Witwe
Walter Janssen
Professor Andreas Breuling
Franz Maldacea
Tupf - Carmelas Bruder
Martin Kosleck
Hans Heinrich von Twardowski
Trude Berliner
Carmela - neapolitanisches Mädchen
Georg Alexander
Rudi Feldegger
Käte Bill
Susanne - Claires Zofe
Georg Berg
Herr Maier aus Berlin
Hermann Blaß
Der Empfangschef
Teddy Bill
Claires Verehrer
Director Carmine Gallone
Writer Hans Székely
Composer Paul Abraham, Philip Braham, Ernesto Tagliaferri
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1930
World premiere 27 October 1930
Release date
27 October 1930 Austria
29 October 1930 Germany
Production Universum Film (UFA), Associated Sound Film Industries, Allianz Tonfilm GmbH
Also known as
Die singende Stadt, A forróvérű város, Coşkun Belde, Den sjungande staden, Den syngende by, I polis ton tragoudion, La ciudad que canta, La ville qui chante, Minami no aisyuu, Neapol, śpiewające miasto, The Singing City, 南の哀愁

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 1 March 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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