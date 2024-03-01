A tourist guide in Naples is taken on by a Viennese woman impressed by his singing, and who regards him as her protege. This film was released as a German version and English Version known as "The City of Song". Brigitte Helm once portrays a beautiful femme fatale who displays her affection and lust for her tourist guide which is paralleled with the main bodied theme of the early romanticist songs played throughout.
ProductionUniversum Film (UFA), Associated Sound Film Industries, Allianz Tonfilm GmbH
Also known as
Die singende Stadt, A forróvérű város, Coşkun Belde, Den sjungande staden, Den syngende by, I polis ton tragoudion, La ciudad que canta, La ville qui chante, Minami no aisyuu, Neapol, śpiewające miasto, The Singing City, 南の哀愁
Film rating
6.1
Rate10 votes
6IMDb
Updated 1 March 2024
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.