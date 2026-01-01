Similar films for The Thirteen
The Russian Question Drama
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Admiral Ushakov Drama, Biography
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The Professional Thriller, Action
1981, France
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1937, USSR
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Nine Days in One Year Drama
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Girl No. 217 Drama
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