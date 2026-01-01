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Poster of The Thirteen
7.2
Kinoafisha Films The Thirteen
7.2

The Thirteen

, 1936
Trinadtsat
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Thirteen
7.2

Cast

Ivan Novoseltsev
Commander - Ivan Zhuravlyov
Yelena Kuzmina
Yelena Kuzmina
His wife - Marya Nikolaevna Zhuravlyova
Aleksandr Chistyakov
Geologist - Aleksandr Petrovich Postnikov
Andrey Fayt
Andrey Fayt
Lieutenant Colonel Skuratov - white Basmashi
Ivan Kuznetsov
Yusuf Akchurin - Red Army soldier
Pyotr Masokha
Petr Sviridenko - Red Army soldier
Viktor Kulakov
Nikolay Balandin - Red Army soldier
Stepan Krylov
Ivan Yudin
Aleksey Dolinin
Aleksey Timoshkin - Red Army soldier
Pavel Yudin
Petrov - Red Army soldier
Dmitriy Zolts
Dimiriy Levkoyev - Red Army soldier
Director Mikhail Romm
Writer Iosif Prut, Mikhail Romm
Composer Anatoliy Aleksandrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 1936
World premiere 11 October 1936
Release date
8 May 1937 Russia
24 January 1947 Czechoslovakia
11 October 1936 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Trinadtsat, Os Treze, The Thirteen, 13, A sivatagi 13-ak, Bohaterowie pustyni, Cei treisprezece, De tappra 13, Die Dreizehn, Hlídka v poušti, Les Treize, Los trece, O 13os, Sangue sulla sabbia, Todos los soldados eran valientes, Trinaestorica, Trzynascioro, Vain kaksi palasi, Тринадцать

Film rating

7.2
Rate 21 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1566 In the Drama genre  713 In films of USSR  183 In films of 1936  7
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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