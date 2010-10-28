Menu
Poster of She
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films She

She

She 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Leo Vincey, told by his dying uncle of a lost land visited 500 years ago by his ancestor, heads out with family friend Horace Holly to try to discover the land and its secret of immortality, said to be contained within a mystic fire. Picking up Tanya, a guide's daughter, in the frozen Russian arctic, they stumble upon Kor, revealed to be a hidden civilization ruled over by an immortal queen, called She, who believes Vincey is her long-lost lover John Vincey, Leo's ancestor.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1935
World premiere 12 July 1935
Release date
28 October 2010 Germany 12
12 July 1935 USA NR
Production Merican C. Cooper Productions
Also known as
She, A Deusa do Fogo, Czarownica, Das Land des Grauens, De eeuwige vrouw, Dödsgrottorna vid Kôr, Dokutsu no joo, Dôkutsu no joô, Ella, Ella - A Feiticeira, Herrscherin einer versunkenen Welt, Hon den odödliga, Hun, livets ild, Kraljica vekova, Kuolematon kuningatar, La diosa de fuego, La diosa del fuego, La donna eterna, La femme éternelle, La Source de feu, Ő, az élet királynője, Νέα Ατλαντίς, Ши, 洞窟の女王
Director
Irving Pichel
Lansing C. Holden
Cast
Helen Gahagan
Randolph Scott
Helen Mack
Nigel Bruce
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Horace But, who are you?
She, Queen Hash-A-Mo-Tep of Kor I am yesterday, and today, and tomorrow. I am sorrow, and longing, and hope unfulfilled. I am Hash-A-Mo-Tep. She. She who must be obeyed! I am I.
