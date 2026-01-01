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Poster of It's a Date
6.4
Kinoafisha Films It's a Date
6.4

It's a Date

, 1940
It`s a Date
USA / Romantic, Musical, Comedy / 18+
Poster of It's a Date
6.4

Synopsis

An aspiring actress is offered the lead in a major new play, but discovers that her mother, a more seasoned performer, expects the same part. The situation is further complicated when they both become involved with the same man.

Cast

Deanna Durbin
Deanna Durbin
Pamela Drake
Kay Francis
Georgia Drake
Walter Pidgeon
John Arlen
Henry Stephenson
Captain Andrew
Samuel S. Hinds
Sidney Simpson
Eugene Pallette
Governor Allen
Cecilia Loftus
Sara Frankenstein
Lewis Howard
Freddie Miller
S. Z. Sakall
Karl Ober
Fritz Feld
Fritz Feld
Headwaiter
Director William A. Seiter
Writer Norman Krasna, Jane Hall, Frederick Kohner, Ralph Block
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1940
World premiere 22 March 1940
Release date
22 March 1940 USA
Budget $867,000
Production Universal Pictures
Also known as
It's a Date, Dulce ilusión, Data Memorável, Einai rantevou, En 7-sjungande flicka, Esta es la fecha, It Happened in Kaloha, Jeg vil aldrig elske mere, Jeugdidylle, La douce illusion, Onnen päivä, Prvi randevu, Questa è la vita, Rival Sublime, Un rendez-vous, Válaszúton, Это - свидание, ホノルル航路

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Karl Ober I can't work in New York anyway. Is this place far from here?
Pamela Drake Oh, no, Mr. Ober, it's only Maine. You know where Maine is!
Karl Ober No.
Pamela Drake Oh, it's practically a few minutes from here! You could write fine there.
Sidney Simpson 'A few minutes'!
Pamela Drake [to Sidney, blithely] Yes!
[to Ober]
Pamela Drake That's all, really.
Karl Ober [wagging his finger] Then it isn't quiet enough. I have to go further away from New York.
Pamela Drake Oh, good - it *is* far away! Takes a whole day to get there.
[to Sidney, brightly]
Pamela Drake Really, I'm an awful liar, aren't I?
Sidney Simpson Yes.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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