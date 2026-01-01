Karl Ober I can't work in New York anyway. Is this place far from here?

Pamela Drake Oh, no, Mr. Ober, it's only Maine. You know where Maine is!

Karl Ober No.

Pamela Drake Oh, it's practically a few minutes from here! You could write fine there.

Sidney Simpson 'A few minutes'!

Pamela Drake [to Sidney, blithely] Yes!

[to Ober]

Pamela Drake That's all, really.

Karl Ober [wagging his finger] Then it isn't quiet enough. I have to go further away from New York.

Pamela Drake Oh, good - it *is* far away! Takes a whole day to get there.

[to Sidney, brightly]

Pamela Drake Really, I'm an awful liar, aren't I?