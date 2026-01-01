Dressed to Kill, Prelude to Murder, A Mensageira da Morte, Amaade Baraye Koshtan, Gyilkos elegancia, Il mistero del carillon, Jagd auf Spieldosen, La clé, La clef, Melodia Fatal, Melodía mortal, Ölüm tuzağı, Sherlock Holmes - Jagd auf Spieldosen, Sherlock Holmes and the Secret Code, Sherlock Holmes et la clé, Sherlock Holmes et la clef, Sherlock Holmes i fara, Sherlock Holmes i tajny szyfr, Sherlock Holmes in Dressed to Kill, Sherlock Holmes ja soittorasioiden salaisuus, Sherlock Holmes ja surmansävel, Sherlock Holmes: Dressed to Kill, Sherlock Holmes: Gyilkos elegancia, Sherlock Holmes: Prelude to Murder (In Color), Sherlock Holmes: Strój zabójcy, Sherlock Holmes: Vestida per matar, Soittorasioiden salaisuus, Todbringende Spieldosen, Vestida para matar, Vestida para un asesinato, Zenélő dobozok, Жажда за убийство, Шерлок Холмс: Прелюдия к убийству, シャーロック・ホームズの殺しのドレス, Sherlock Holmes Dressed to Kill, Sherlock Holmes en Vestida para un asesinato
Film rating
6.9
Rate10 votes
6.8IMDb
Quotes
Colonel CavanaughBy now Mr. Holmes has no doubt exchanged his violin for a harp.
Mrs. Hilda CourtneyOh, well, assuming that Heaven is his destination.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.