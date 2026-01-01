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Poster of Dressed to Kill
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Dressed to Kill
6.9

Dressed to Kill

, 1946
Dressed to Kill
USA / Thriller, Detective / 18+
Poster of Dressed to Kill
6.9

Cast

Holmes Herbert
Ebenezer Crabtree
Nigel Bruce
Doctor Watson
Basil Rathbone
Sherlock Holmes
Patricia Morison
Mrs. Hilda Courtney
Edmund Breon
Julian 'Stinky' Emery
Frederick Worlock
Col. Cavanaugh
Carl Harbord
Inspector Hopkins
Patricia Cameron
Evelyn Clifford
Harry Cording
Hamid
Leyland Hodgson
Tour Guide
Director Roy William Neill
Writer Leonard Lee, Frank Gruber, Arthur Conan Doyle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 1946
World premiere 24 May 1946
Release date
24 May 1946 Mexico B-15
24 May 1946 Sweden 11
7 June 1946 USA
Budget $100,000
Production Universal Pictures
Also known as
Dressed to Kill, Prelude to Murder, A Mensageira da Morte, Amaade Baraye Koshtan, Gyilkos elegancia, Il mistero del carillon, Jagd auf Spieldosen, La clé, La clef, Melodia Fatal, Melodía mortal, Ölüm tuzağı, Sherlock Holmes - Jagd auf Spieldosen, Sherlock Holmes and the Secret Code, Sherlock Holmes et la clé, Sherlock Holmes et la clef, Sherlock Holmes i fara, Sherlock Holmes i tajny szyfr, Sherlock Holmes in Dressed to Kill, Sherlock Holmes ja soittorasioiden salaisuus, Sherlock Holmes ja surmansävel, Sherlock Holmes: Dressed to Kill, Sherlock Holmes: Gyilkos elegancia, Sherlock Holmes: Prelude to Murder (In Color), Sherlock Holmes: Strój zabójcy, Sherlock Holmes: Vestida per matar, Soittorasioiden salaisuus, Todbringende Spieldosen, Vestida para matar, Vestida para un asesinato, Zenélő dobozok, Жажда за убийство, Шерлок Холмс: Прелюдия к убийству, シャーロック・ホームズの殺しのドレス, Sherlock Holmes Dressed to Kill, Sherlock Holmes en Vestida para un asesinato

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb

Quotes

Colonel Cavanaugh By now Mr. Holmes has no doubt exchanged his violin for a harp.
Mrs. Hilda Courtney Oh, well, assuming that Heaven is his destination.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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