Selskaya uchitelnitsa, Erziehung der Gefühle, A Professora da Aldeia, A Village Schoolteacher, Bylärarinnan, Egy életen át, I daskala tou horiou, Învățătoarea din Șatrîi, Kylän opettajatar, L'Education Des Sentiments, L'educazione dei sentimenti, L'institutrice du village, Landdistriktslærer, Lärarinnan, Lys over tundraen, Maestro de pueblo, Nauczycielka wiejska, Parenting, Seoska učiteljica, The Teacher from Shatryj, The Village Teacher, Varvara, an Emotional Education, Vesnická ucitelka, Vospitaniye chuvstv, Воспитание чувств, Сельская учительница, 乡村女教师, Maestra rural
Film rating
6.6
Rate10 votes
6.4IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.