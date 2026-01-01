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Poster of The Village Teacher
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Village Teacher
6.6

The Village Teacher

, 1947
Selskaya uchitelnitsa
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Village Teacher
6.6

Cast

Vera Maretskaya
Varvara Vasilyevna - Martynova
Daniil Sagal
Martynov - Sergey Dmitriyevich
Pavel Olenev
Yegor - Petrovich
Vladimir Maruta
Voronov - Klim
Vladimir Belokurov
Bukov - kulak
Dmitri Pavlov
Prov Voronov - as adult
Vladimir Lepeshinsky
Prov - Voronov in childhood
Anatoli Gonichev
Sergey Tsigankov
Emma Balashova
Tanya Ostrogova
Boris Belyayev
Vanya - Zernov
Oleg Shmelev
Boris Runge
Director Mark Donskoy
Writer Mariya Smirnova
Composer Lev Shvarts
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1947
World premiere 6 June 1947
Release date
27 February 1948 Czechoslovakia
6 June 1947 USSR
Production Soyuzdetfilm
Also known as
Selskaya uchitelnitsa, Erziehung der Gefühle, A Professora da Aldeia, A Village Schoolteacher, Bylärarinnan, Egy életen át, I daskala tou horiou, Învățătoarea din Șatrîi, Kylän opettajatar, L'Education Des Sentiments, L'educazione dei sentimenti, L'institutrice du village, Landdistriktslærer, Lärarinnan, Lys over tundraen, Maestro de pueblo, Nauczycielka wiejska, Parenting, Seoska učiteljica, The Teacher from Shatryj, The Village Teacher, Varvara, an Emotional Education, Vesnická ucitelka, Vospitaniye chuvstv, Воспитание чувств, Сельская учительница, 乡村女教师, Maestra rural

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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