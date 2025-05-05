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Poster of The Patriots
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Patriots
7.1

The Patriots

, 1933
Okraina
USSR / War / 18+
Poster of The Patriots
7.1

Cast

Sergey Komarov
Aleksandr Petrovich Greshin
Yelena Kuzmina
Yelena Kuzmina
Manka Greshina
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Senka Kadkin - older son
Mikhail Zharov
Mikhail Zharov
Krayevitch - Menchevik student
Nikolay Bogolyubov
Nikolai Kadkin - younger son
Mikhail Yanshin
Mikhail Yanshin
Soldat
Hans Klering
Mueller III - German POW
Aleksandr Chistyakov
Pyotr Kadkin - cobbler
Robert Erdmann
Robert Karlovich - German boarder
Andrey Fayt
Andrey Fayt
2nd captured German
Director Boris Barnet
Writer Konstantin Finn, Boris Barnet
Composer Sergei Vasilenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1933
World premiere 25 March 1933
Release date
24 September 1933 USA
25 March 1933 USSR
Production Mezhrabpomfilm
Also known as
Okraina, Outskirts, Confins, Faubourg, Hat och kärlek, Külváros, Laitakaupunki, Na obrzeżach, Randbezirk, Sobborghi, Suburbios, The Patriots, Vorstadt, Околиця, Окраина, 国境の町（1933）

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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