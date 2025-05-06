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6.8
Kinoafisha Films Skazka o tsare Saltane
6.8

Skazka o tsare Saltane

, 1943
Skazka o tsare Saltane
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
6.8

Cast

Mariya Babanova
Princess the Swan
Klavdiya Koreneva
Weaver
Dmitriy Orlov
Second Sailor
Leonid Pirogov
Chernomor
Faina Ranevskaya
Faina Ranevskaya
Babarikha
Faina Shevchenko
Cook
Mikhail Zharov
Mikhail Zharov
Tsar
Director Tatyana Basmanova, Valentina Brumberg, Zinaida Brumberg
Writer Valentina Brumberg, Zinaida Brumberg, Aleksandr Pushkin
Composer Viktor Oranskiy
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 35 minutes
Production year 1943
World premiere 23 January 1943
Release date
23 January 1943 USSR
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Skazka o tsare Saltane, The Tale of Tsar Saltan, Сказка о царе Салтане, The Tale About Tsar Saltan, Приказка за цар Салтан

Cartoon rating

6.8
Rate 15 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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