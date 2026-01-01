Scott of the Antarctic, Scotts letzte Fahrt, A Tragédia do Capitão Scott, De fria viddernas man, De fria viddernas män, Epopeia Trágica, Expedição Antártida, Het epos van kapitein Scott, Kutup kaşifleri, L'Aventure sans retour - L'Odyssée du capitaine Scott, L'épopée du capitaine Scott, La tragedia del capitano Scott, Las aventuras del capitán Scott, Med Scott til sydpolen, Met Scott naar de Zuidpool, Scott - etelänavan valloittaja, Scott din Antarctica, Scott en la Antárdida, Scott kapitány, Scott na Antarktydzie, Scott, o arhon tou Polou, Σκοτ, ο άρχων του Πόλου, Скотт из Антарктики, 南極のスコット
Film rating
6.1
Rate14 votes
7IMDb
Quotes
Capt. L.E.G. OatesI'm just going outside; I may be away some time.
[as he leaves tent for certain death]
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.