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Poster of Scott of the Antarctic
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Scott of the Antarctic
6.1

Scott of the Antarctic

, 1948
Scott of the Antarctic
Great Britain / Adventure, Action, Drama / 18+
Poster of Scott of the Antarctic
6.1

Cast

John Mills
Captain R.F. Scott R.N.
Diana Churchill
Kathleen Scott
Derek Bond
Captain L.E.G. Oates
Harold Warrender
Dr. E.A. Wilson
Anne Firth
Oriana Wilson
Reginald Beckwith
Lt. H.R. Bowers R.I.M.
James Robertson Justice
P.O. (Taff) Evans, R.N.
Kenneth More
Lt. E.G.R.(Teddy) Evans R.N.
Norman Williams
Chief Stoker W. Lashly R.N.
John Gregson
P.O. T. Crean R.N.
Director Charles Frend
Writer Walter Meade, Ivor Montagu, Mary Hayley Bell
Composer Ralph Vaughan Williams
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1948
World premiere 29 November 1948
Release date
4 March 1955 Czechoslovakia
29 November 1948 Great Britain
29 November 1948 Sweden 7
20 April 1949 USA
MPAA PG
Budget 2,370,000 GBP
Production Ealing Studios
Also known as
Scott of the Antarctic, Scotts letzte Fahrt, A Tragédia do Capitão Scott, De fria viddernas man, De fria viddernas män, Epopeia Trágica, Expedição Antártida, Het epos van kapitein Scott, Kutup kaşifleri, L'Aventure sans retour - L'Odyssée du capitaine Scott, L'épopée du capitaine Scott, La tragedia del capitano Scott, Las aventuras del capitán Scott, Med Scott til sydpolen, Met Scott naar de Zuidpool, Scott - etelänavan valloittaja, Scott din Antarctica, Scott en la Antárdida, Scott kapitány, Scott na Antarktydzie, Scott, o arhon tou Polou, Σκοτ, ο άρχων του Πόλου, Скотт из Антарктики, 南極のスコット

Film rating

6.1
Rate 14 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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