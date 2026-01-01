Maggie Adams You've got lots of money, haven't you?

Jim Knox Ooooh, I keep it in barrels.

Maggie Adams Then why do you go around robbing poor people, stealing their land and burning them out? If you're such a rich man, why are you a thief?

Jim Knox Where I come from people don't call me a thief, they call me a 'financier'.

Maggie Adams And what country do you come from?

Jim Knox It's not a country, it's a street. Wall Street.

Maggie Adams Well that street isn't big enough to run this country Mr Knox. You own the sheriff and the courts and you've got all the money in the world. But you haven't got enough to win because there's something stronger than you are.

Jim Knox Really? And what is that, may I ask?