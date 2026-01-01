Menu
Let Freedom Ring

Let Freedom Ring 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1939
World premiere 24 February 1939
Release date
24 February 1939 USA
3 February 1953 USSR
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
Let Freedom Ring, Dal a szabadságról, Direito à Vida, El gran enemigo, Frihedens sang, Frihetens sång, Il grande nemico, Le flambeau de la liberté, Na ringu života, O prodotis, O Trovador da Liberdade, Rivalen, Song of the Plains, Song of the West, The Dusty Road, Vapauden laulu, Друзья и враги Америки
Director
Jack Conway
Cast
Victor McLaglen
Virginia Bruce
Nelson Eddy
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
6.3 IMDb
Quotes
Maggie Adams You've got lots of money, haven't you?
Jim Knox Ooooh, I keep it in barrels.
Maggie Adams Then why do you go around robbing poor people, stealing their land and burning them out? If you're such a rich man, why are you a thief?
Jim Knox Where I come from people don't call me a thief, they call me a 'financier'.
Maggie Adams And what country do you come from?
Jim Knox It's not a country, it's a street. Wall Street.
Maggie Adams Well that street isn't big enough to run this country Mr Knox. You own the sheriff and the courts and you've got all the money in the world. But you haven't got enough to win because there's something stronger than you are.
Jim Knox Really? And what is that, may I ask?
Maggie Adams Honest folks. And all they need is for someone to show them how to fight and nobody can lick them.
