Maggie Adams
You've got lots of money, haven't you?
Jim Knox
Ooooh, I keep it in barrels.
Maggie Adams
Then why do you go around robbing poor people, stealing their land and burning them out? If you're such a rich man, why are you a thief?
Jim Knox
Where I come from people don't call me a thief, they call me a 'financier'.
Maggie Adams
And what country do you come from?
Jim Knox
It's not a country, it's a street. Wall Street.
Maggie Adams
Well that street isn't big enough to run this country Mr Knox. You own the sheriff and the courts and you've got all the money in the world. But you haven't got enough to win because there's something stronger than you are.
Jim Knox
Really? And what is that, may I ask?
Maggie Adams
Honest folks. And all they need is for someone to show them how to fight and nobody can lick them.